Amazon lets you up your listening game for less with an eye-catching deal on the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We have awesome news for those in the market for a new pair of great-sounding headphones. Amazon still has Sennheiser's remarkable Momentum 4 headphones in Black on sale at a sweet 26% discount, letting you grab these bad boys for $99 off their usual price tag if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's available.

The headphones deliver amazing sound, have good ANC, and offer incredible battery life.
As self-respecting Sennheiser premium cans, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver amazing sound, so you should be pleased by how your favorite songs sound on these sleek headphones. Furthermore, you can use the built-in EQ feature in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app to adjust their sound entirely to your liking to enhance your listening experience even further.

In addition to its awesome sound, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 also come with a pretty capable ANC, allowing you to break away from reality and enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions from the outside world.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have a lot to offer on another front: battery life. They should be able to provide you with up to a whopping, just jaw-dropping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on! Sounds pretty impressive, right?

Yep, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a real bargain for money. They deliver amazing sound, outstanding battery life, have good ANC, and are now $99 more budget-friendly than usual. Therefore, our advice is a simple one: tap the deal button located at the beginning of the article and get a pair of brand-new incredible Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones at a discounted price today, since you never know when Amazon will return them to their usual price and this is a deal you just cannot miss out on!

