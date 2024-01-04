Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
We are back with another sweet deal on another pair of awesome-sounding top-tier headphones that you'll surely fall in love with. At the moment, you can snatch Sennheiser's phenomenal Momentum 4 cans in Black for 27% off their price on Amazon. Such a discount means you will save $102 if you act fast, pull the trigger on this, and snatch a pair from the retailer today.
As proper Sennheiser headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 have amazing sound. But even if you don't like how these bad boys sound out of the box, you can easily tailor them to your liking via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.
Moreover, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 come with good ANC, which does a pretty decent job of silencing some of the noises coming from the outside world. This way, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite songs with as few distractions as possible.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are truly amazing. They pack awesome sound, good ANC, and unbelievable battery life. And right now, these handsome fellas can be yours for less. This is a deal that you just cannot afford to miss out on, so what are you still doing here reading this very sentence? Return at the beginning of the article, tap the deal button, and snag a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $102 less now while you still can, since tomorrow may be too late!
Of course, amazing wireless headphones should also pack incredible battery life and we can say that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 cover that requirement as well. They should give you about 56 hours of listening time before the need to recharge with ANC turned on.
