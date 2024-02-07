Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The sleek Sennheiser Momentum 4 are getting your money's worth even more with a new $105 discount

Deals Audio
The sleek Sennheiser Momentum 4 are getting your money's worth even more with a new $105 discount
We recently reported that Amazon has the Black-colored option of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones on sale at a nice 26% discount, allowing you to save $99 on these amazing cans. But, it appears that Amazon is feeling even more generous at the moment, since it has increased the price cut to 28%, allowing you to grab a pair of top-tier Sennheiser headphones for $105 less.

While not as big as the $135 discount that the headphones enjoyed for Christmas, a $105 price cut is still pretty great, considering the fact that these are not budget-friendly headphones, and every dollar saved is welcome. However, there is a reason for the Sennheiser Momentum 4 to sport such a price tag.

Released in 2022, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver incredible sound as self-respecting Sennheiser top-tier wireless headphones. Additionally, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ feature in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. On top of that, the headphones have good ANC, letting you enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs in peace without distractions from the outside world.

In addition to their great sound and capable ANC, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are true battery champs, providing a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge with their ANC turned on! These are truly impressive numbers!

So, with awesome sound, good active noise cancellation, incredible battery life, and now a $105 more budget-friendly price, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are definitely getting your money's worth. Therefore, we strongly suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones at a discounted price today!

