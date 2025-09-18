The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer premium ANC at $154 off on Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a top choice for users seeking premium sound and long battery life at a serious discount.

A woman who is wearing the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-hear headphones against a blue wall.
Sony’s latest WH-1000XM6 headphones certainly grab attention with supreme ANC and sound quality. But the truth is they’re also quite pricey at $450 — almost as much as a new Galaxy A56. If you’re after over-ear Bluetooth headphones with solid active noise cancellation and a more reasonable price, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 might be ideal. These are now available for 34% off at Amazon, saving you $154 on their MSRP of $450.

Save $154 on the Momentum 4 Wireless

$154 off (34%)
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are premium headphones that are comfortable to wear, offer excellent sound quality, and top-class ANC. And with a 60-hour playtime, they're perfect for users who want long-lasting cans for work, travel, and more. Plus, they're now a much cheaper pick at Amazon, where you can save $154 on a set. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should point out this isn’t quite the first time the e-commerce giant has launched such a tempting discount. But if you’ve somehow missed previous promotions, this is the perfect chance to score big savings on this premium over-ear headset.

What makes these cans such a good choice, though? For starters, they feature ANC that can block out much of the outside noise that reaches your ears. Although they won’t completely silence the universe, they’ll reduce background chatter to a faint hum, allowing you to immerse yourself in music while commuting — and that’s always a plus.

They don’t disappoint when it comes to audio quality, too. Out of the box, they boost bass a bit, but vocals and instrumentals are clearly present. Instead of causing headaches, their amplified low-end adds extra punch, keeping your tunes lively and energetic. And if you’re not a huge fan of thumping bass, you can always dial it back using an equalizer.

Another highlight here is the comfortable design. The Momentum 4 feature spacious, soft-padded ear cups that hug your ears perfectly. Fret not if you wear eyeglasses — they won’t press against your frames, causing discomfort during longer sessions.

Couple that with a 60-hour total playtime, and you’ve got a solid WH-1000XM6 alternative. Sure, these headphones are slightly older than Sony’s latest flagship cans, but they’re still a very attractive pick at 34% off. Grab yours and save $154 while Amazon’s promo lasts.

