The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer premium ANC at $154 off on Amazon

Save $154 on the Momentum 4 Wireless $154 off (34%) The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are premium headphones that are comfortable to wear, offer excellent sound quality, and top-class ANC. And with a 60-hour playtime, they're perfect for users who want long-lasting cans for work, travel, and more. Plus, they're now a much cheaper pick at Amazon, where you can save $154 on a set. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!