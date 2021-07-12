Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 3 headphones are now discounted at a new all-time low at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day has now come and gone, Black Friday is still a few months away, but this doesn’t mean there’s no way you can score a generous discount on a pair of premium headphones with noise cancellation. Right now, for a limited time, Amazon is offering the premium Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones with a generous 33% discount for the black ones and 31% off for the white ones.
The Momentum 3 are currently some of the more premium over-the-ear headphones available on the market. They come with the brand’s signature audio quality in a stylish leather-wrapped form factor. Usually costing $400, these headphones are now heavily discounted for a limited time over at Amazon. They are available in black or white, with the black color option slightly more discounted (at 33% off) than the white one.
They feature active noise cancellation with a transparent mode, that helps you be aware of your surroundings if needed, and automatic pairing. On top of that, these gorgeous headphones feature 17 hours of active playback on a single charge.