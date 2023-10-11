The Sennheiser HD 450SE has it all: a 42% discount at Amazon UK, Active Noise Cancellation, voice assistant support

Almost half the price is off, what are you waiting for? The Sennheiser HD 450SE awaits you! Stylish, sleek and black, you simply can’t go wrong with the Sennheiser HD 450SE, if you’re considering a dive in the wireless headphone ocean. The battery should provide you with 30 hours of listening time, there’s integrated support for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, and a bunch of codecs for those drivers to blow you away! Get them at Amazon UK! £55 off (42%) £74 99 £129 53 Buy at Amazon

While wired headphones are the audiophile’s dream come true, even the most highbrow among us cannot but confess that wireless headphones are very practical and outright unreplaceable at times.Another very practical thing is shopping with a 42% discount. So, why not get a pair of wireless Sennheiser headphones and give them a try?That’s why we’re bringing to your attention the Sennheiser HD 450SE that delivers on multiple fronts:The Sennheiser brand is well-known, to say the least. This time around, they are packing features like voice assistant integration (there’s a Virtual Assistant button for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant), Bluetooth 5.0 and Active Noise Cancellation in a sleek black body that – subjectively speaking here – blows much of the competition out of the water.Regarding the question of how long you’ll be able to use these between charges, Sennheiser says that you should get a 30-hour battery life out of them.The sound experience is sweetened with deep dynamic bass, and the pair relies on high-quality wireless codec support, including AAC and AptX, with AptX Low Latency to keep audio perfectly in sync with on-screen action when watching videos.Oh, there’s room for personalization, too: there’s a free Sennheiser Smart Control App (available on Apple & Android devices), with a built-in equalizer, that allows you to tailor the sound experience to your own taste.