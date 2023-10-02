Get the Sennheiser CX True from Amazon UK and snag a pair of Sennheiser earbuds for peanuts

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds: Now £50! Grab a pair of Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds from Amazon UK and save £50 in the process. The earbuds deliver good sound, passive noise cancellation, and battery life. Sadly, they don't come with ANC. £50 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

As self-respecting Sennheiser earbuds, the CX True Wireless deliver a nice sound with a slight emphasis on bass and mids. However, if their default profile is not your cup of tea, you can easily tailor their sound to your liking via the built-in EQ in Sennheiser's Smart Control app.Now, since these are budget-friendly earbuds, some corners had to be cut. And it appears Sennheiser has chosen not to cut corners with the sound, but with the ANC. Or, to be more precise, it hasn't cut corners but the whole ANC out of the earbuds. Yes, sadly, the CX True Wireless don't have active noise canceling, which is a true bummer, we know. However, we must note that the earbuds have a pretty awesome passive noise canceling, allowing them to kill at least some of the noises of the outside world.Additionally, the CX True Wireless are IPX4 certified, making them suitable for the gym, and come with pretty awesome battery life. On their own, the earbuds should deliver up to 9 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their playback time goes up to 27 hours.Overall, the Sennheiser CX True Wireless are pretty decent earbuds. And while they may not be among the best on the market, the earbuds are definitely among the best in their current price range. Therefore, if not having ANC is not an issue for you, we are strongly encouraging you to grab a pair of Sennheiser CX True Wireless from Amazon UK while they are so heavily discounted since you never know how long this offer will stay available.