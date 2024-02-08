At nearly half off, the Sennheiser CX Plus are the best way to experience Sennheiser's awesome sound on the cheap

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

At the moment, Amazon is offering an interesting opportunity that allows you to snag a pair of good-sounding Sennheiser earbuds at nearly half their price. The Sennheiser CX Plus are currently enjoying a sweet, sweet 49% discount at the retailer, which means you can grab these great budget-friendly earbuds for south of $100 and score almost $89 in savings if you are quick and get a pair through this deal while you still can.

Now, it's worth noting that the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds have seen better deals in the past. For instance, they were discounted by $94 during the Christmas holiday season. However, their current price is the lowest they've been since the end of the Christmas and New Year's shopping bonanzas. Additionally, snagging a pair of Sennheiser earbuds for under $100 is an opportunity we'll take any day!

Furthermore, the Sennheiser CX Plus may be budget-friendly, but as true Sennheiser earbuds, they deliver a pretty awesome sound with a slight emphasis on bass. You can even adjust their sound entirely to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Moreover, they are lightweight, have good ANC, and come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym as well.

As for their battery life, the Sennheiser CX Plus should be able to provide you with up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case and their total playback time should be up to 24 hours.

With their good sound, ANC, and battery life and now a price tag under $100, the Sennheiser CX Plus are a real bargain for someone wanting a pair of good-sounding Sennheiser earbuds on the cheap. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and score a nice deal on a pair of nice Sennheiser earphones today!

