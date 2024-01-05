The Sennheiser CX Plus are currently a steal on Amazon and the cheapest way to own a pair of Sennheiser earbuds





As self-respecting Sennheiser earbuds, the CX Plus deliver a pretty awesome sound. Furthermore, they have a slight emphasis on bass, which you will most likely like if you are a fan of hip-hop. If you are not, feel free to tailor them to your preferences by using the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.



Furthermore, the earbuds are lightweight and have good active noise cancellation. Moreover, the Sennheiser CX Plus sport an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which gives you a green light to use them at the gym.



In terms of battery life, the Sennheiser CX Plus should be able to last you up to 8 hours on a single charge on their own. When you add the case, their listening time increases to up to 24 hours.



Here's an interesting question for you: Could you buy a pair of Sennheiser earbuds without breaking the bank? Come on, we will give you a second or two to think. Sennheiser makes top-quality headphones and this is why it could be really hard to snatch a pair of Sennheiser earphones on the cheap. However, today is one of those days when you can actually get a pair of Sennheiser earbuds without shelling out huge amounts of cash.Currently, Amazon has Sennheiser's CX Plus true wireless earbuds on sale at a pretty sweet 47% discount. Such an awesome price cut means you will save $85 on this pair of earbuds if you are brave enough and take advantage of this right now while it's still available.