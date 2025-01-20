Hefty 69% discount lets you get the good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds for just $54.99

Sennheiser CX Plus Black: Now 69% OFF at Woot! Get a pair of Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds for $125 off their price. The earbuds offer good sound, have decent ANC, and are a true bargain right now! Act fast and snag a pair for less while you can! $125 off (69%) $54 99 $179 95 Buy at Woot

As a proper Sennheiser product, the CX Plus offer incredible sound with punchy bass out of the box. However, if you don't find their default sound profile to be your cup of tea, you can easily tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ feature in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. They also have good ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs with less distractions.In addition to their awesome sound, they boast a lightweight design and good durability. They are IPX4 certified, which means they can withstand splashes of water from any direction. So, you'll be able to use them at the gym with peace of mind so that they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts.As for their battery life, they deliver up to eight hours of playtime on their own on a single charge. Add the case and their total listening time increases to up to 24 hours.All in all, the Sennheiser CX Plus are a steal right now. They offer good sound, solid battery life, and capable ANC — all that for just $54.99 with this deal. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and score a pair at a cheaper price now!