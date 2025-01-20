Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Hefty 69% discount lets you get the good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds for just $54.99

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close up of the Sennheiser CX Plus.
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, famous for its great-sounding audio products. The problem is that you usually pay a pretty penny in order to enjoy Sennheiser's signature sound, making it an impossible task if you're on a budget. But fret not, as you now have the chance to score capable Sennheiser earbuds at a bargain price!

At this very moment, Woot is selling the Sennheiser CX Plus at a jaw-dropping 69% discount, allowing you to snag a pair in brand-new condition for just $54.99. That's a pretty great deal, considering that the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of these puppies is around $180.

Sennheiser CX Plus Black: Now 69% OFF at Woot!

Get a pair of Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds for $125 off their price. The earbuds offer good sound, have decent ANC, and are a true bargain right now! Act fast and snag a pair for less while you can!
$125 off (69%)
$54 99
$179 95
Buy at Woot


As a proper Sennheiser product, the CX Plus offer incredible sound with punchy bass out of the box. However, if you don't find their default sound profile to be your cup of tea, you can easily tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ feature in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. They also have good ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs with less distractions.

In addition to their awesome sound, they boast a lightweight design and good durability. They are IPX4 certified, which means they can withstand splashes of water from any direction. So, you'll be able to use them at the gym with peace of mind so that they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts.

As for their battery life, they deliver up to eight hours of playtime on their own on a single charge. Add the case and their total listening time increases to up to 24 hours.

All in all, the Sennheiser CX Plus are a steal right now. They offer good sound, solid battery life, and capable ANC — all that for just $54.99 with this deal. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and score a pair at a cheaper price now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless