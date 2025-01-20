Hefty 69% discount lets you get the good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds for just $54.99
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, famous for its great-sounding audio products. The problem is that you usually pay a pretty penny in order to enjoy Sennheiser's signature sound, making it an impossible task if you're on a budget. But fret not, as you now have the chance to score capable Sennheiser earbuds at a bargain price!
As a proper Sennheiser product, the CX Plus offer incredible sound with punchy bass out of the box. However, if you don't find their default sound profile to be your cup of tea, you can easily tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ feature in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. They also have good ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs with less distractions.
As for their battery life, they deliver up to eight hours of playtime on their own on a single charge. Add the case and their total listening time increases to up to 24 hours.
At this very moment, Woot is selling the Sennheiser CX Plus at a jaw-dropping 69% discount, allowing you to snag a pair in brand-new condition for just $54.99. That's a pretty great deal, considering that the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of these puppies is around $180.
As a proper Sennheiser product, the CX Plus offer incredible sound with punchy bass out of the box. However, if you don't find their default sound profile to be your cup of tea, you can easily tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ feature in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. They also have good ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs with less distractions.
In addition to their awesome sound, they boast a lightweight design and good durability. They are IPX4 certified, which means they can withstand splashes of water from any direction. So, you'll be able to use them at the gym with peace of mind so that they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts.
As for their battery life, they deliver up to eight hours of playtime on their own on a single charge. Add the case and their total listening time increases to up to 24 hours.
All in all, the Sennheiser CX Plus are a steal right now. They offer good sound, solid battery life, and capable ANC — all that for just $54.99 with this deal. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and score a pair at a cheaper price now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: