See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on

An option to share Reels directly on Facebook









Improving the Story and Reels editor's guidelines





#Instagram is working to improve the guidelines in the Story and #Reels editor pic.twitter.com/07KEx4z5Db — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022









Enabling you to leave a message if you can't answer a video or audio call

#Instagram is working on the ability to leave a message if you can't answer a video/audio call pic.twitter.com/opoOTa6Qu1 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022



As demonstrated in the Tweet, Instagram is working on a "Reply" button that would appear along with the "Accept" and "Decline" call options when a user receives a video or audio call and can't take the call at that moment. When a user taps the new "Reply" button, a few default responses would appear, along with the option to send a custom reply message.

Business users to be able to receive audio calls without a visible phone number

#Instagram is working to allow Business users to activate audio calls on Instagram pic.twitter.com/1W9s1ZZjD4 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022





The ability to share upcoming live videos as a Story and outside Instagram





#Instagram is working on the ability to share upcoming Live videos to story and externally pic.twitter.com/ykxIfkXs6x — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022



Avatar Updates



This week 3D Avatars are rolling out to Stories and DMs. Avatars are a key building block for the future of personal identity in the metaverse.



They’re now available in the US, Canada, Mexico and will be coming to more regions in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/1Vu6vSeV8m — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 2, 2022



