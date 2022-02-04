See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on

See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on1
- An option to share Reels directly on Facebook
- Improving the Story and Reels editor's guidelines
- Enabling you to leave a message if you can't answer a video or audio call
- Business users to be able to receive audio calls without a visible phone number
- The ability to share upcoming live videos as a Story and outside Instagram
An option to share Reels directly on Facebook
#Instagram is working on the "Share to #Facebook" option for #Reelspic.twitter.com/vE5IWdwaKy— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 4, 2022
Currently, if a user wants to share a Reel on Facebook, they have to enable the "Recommend on Facebook" option, then they have to choose "Turn on for this Reel," and then the user has to return and try sharing the Reel on Facebook.
Improving the Story and Reels editor's guidelines
#Instagram is working to improve the guidelines in the Story and #Reels editor pic.twitter.com/07KEx4z5Db— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022
Enabling you to leave a message if you can't answer a video or audio call
#Instagram is working on the ability to leave a message if you can't answer a video/audio call pic.twitter.com/opoOTa6Qu1— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022
Business users to be able to receive audio calls without a visible phone number
#Instagram is working to allow Business users to activate audio calls on Instagram pic.twitter.com/1W9s1ZZjD4— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022
Currently, if a business user wants to be reachable through audio calls on Instagram, they must reveal their phone number. From the Tweet, we see that this may become a thing of the past, and everyone may be able to start a call with a business account without the need for a phone number.
The ability to share upcoming live videos as a Story and outside Instagram
#Instagram is working on the ability to share upcoming Live videos to story and externally pic.twitter.com/ykxIfkXs6x— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022
Something that we do know, however, is that Instagram has begun rolling out the ability to express yourself via your own virtual avatar in direct message chats and in Stories. Currently, this new feature is available only in the US, Canada, and Mexico, but in the coming months, it will be available in more countries as well.
Avatar Updates— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 2, 2022
This week 3D Avatars are rolling out to Stories and DMs. Avatars are a key building block for the future of personal identity in the metaverse.
They’re now available in the US, Canada, Mexico and will be coming to more regions in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/1Vu6vSeV8m
