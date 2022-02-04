 See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Apps

See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
It looks like Instagram is working on a few new features. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer, and a reverse engineer, shared on Twitter that Instagram could be working on:
  • An option to share Reels directly on Facebook
  • Improving the Story and Reels editor's guidelines
  • Enabling you to leave a message if you can't answer a video or audio call
  • Business users to be able to receive audio calls without a visible phone number
  • The ability to share upcoming live videos as a Story and outside Instagram

An option to share Reels directly on Facebook


From the tweet below, we can see that a new "Share to Facebook" option would be available in the Reel's sharing menu, possibly enabling you to share your Reel directly to Facebook without the need for additional steps.



Currently, if a user wants to share a Reel on Facebook, they have to enable the "Recommend on Facebook" option, then they have to choose "Turn on for this Reel," and then the user has to return and try sharing the Reel on Facebook.

Improving the Story and Reels editor's guidelines


Apparently, Instagram wants to make its platform as easy as possible to use.



As we can see from the shared Tweet, Instagram has been working on improving its guidelines in the Story and Reels editor. When the user tried to move the written text to the bin icon, a guideline appeared, which told the user how to delete the text.

Enabling you to leave a message if you can't answer a video or audio call



As demonstrated in the Tweet, Instagram is working on a "Reply" button that would appear along with the "Accept" and "Decline" call options when a user receives a video or audio call and can't take the call at that moment. When a user taps the new "Reply" button, a few default responses would appear, along with the option to send a custom reply message.

Business users to be able to receive audio calls without a visible phone number




Currently, if a business user wants to be reachable through audio calls on Instagram, they must reveal their phone number. From the Tweet, we see that this may become a thing of the past, and everyone may be able to start a call with a business account without the need for a phone number.

The ability to share upcoming live videos as a Story and outside Instagram


Want to share a live video as a Story? It looks like Instagram is working on a way to make it possible. From the tweet below, we see two new possible options for sharing a live video: "share to Story" and "share externally."

The "share externally" feature would possibly enable you to share your live video outside of Instagram, but currently, there is no information on how exactly this feature would work.


There you have it, not one, not two, but five new features that may come to Instagram. Sadly, there is no information on when we could expect them to be released.

Something that we do know, however, is that Instagram has begun rolling out the ability to express yourself via your own virtual avatar in direct message chats and in Stories. Currently, this new feature is available only in the US, Canada, and Mexico, but in the coming months, it will be available in more countries as well.


