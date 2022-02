See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on

An option to share Reels directly on Facebook

#Instagram is working to improve the guidelines in the Story and #Reels editor pic.twitter.com/07KEx4z5Db — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022









#Instagram is working on the ability to leave a message if you can't answer a video/audio call pic.twitter.com/opoOTa6Qu1 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022



As demonstrated in the Tweet, Instagram is working on a "Reply" button that would appear along with the "Accept" and "Decline" call options when a user receives a video or audio call and can't take the call at that moment. When a user taps the new "Reply" button, a few default responses would appear, along with the option to send a custom reply message.

#Instagram is working to allow Business users to activate audio calls on Instagram pic.twitter.com/1W9s1ZZjD4 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022





#Instagram is working on the ability to share upcoming Live videos to story and externally pic.twitter.com/ykxIfkXs6x — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 3, 2022



Avatar Updates



This week 3D Avatars are rolling out to Stories and DMs. Avatars are a key building block for the future of personal identity in the metaverse.



They’re now available in the US, Canada, Mexico and will be coming to more regions in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/1Vu6vSeV8m — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 2, 2022



It looks like Instagram is working on a few new features. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi , a mobile developer, and a reverse engineer, shared on Twitter that Instagram could be working on:From the tweet below, we can see that a new "Share to Facebook" option would be available in the Reel's sharing menu, possibly enabling you to share your Reel directly to Facebook without the need for additional steps.Currently, if a user wants to share a Reel on Facebook, they have to enable the "Recommend on Facebook" option, then they have to choose "Turn on for this Reel," and then the user has to return and try sharing the Reel on Facebook.Apparently, Instagram wants to make its platform as easy as possible to use.As we can see from the shared Tweet, Instagram has been working on improving its guidelines in the Story and Reels editor. When the user tried to move the written text to the bin icon, a guideline appeared, which told the user how to delete the text.Currently, if a business user wants to be reachable through audio calls on Instagram, they must reveal their phone number. From the Tweet, we see that this may become a thing of the past, and everyone may be able to start a call with a business account without the need for a phone number.Want to share a live video as a Story? It looks like Instagram is working on a way to make it possible. From the tweet below, we see two new possible options for sharing a live video: "share to Story" and "share externally."The "share externally" feature would possibly enable you to share your live video outside of Instagram, but currently, there is no information on how exactly this feature would work.There you have it, not one, not two, but five new features that may come to Instagram. Sadly, there is no information on when we could expect them to be released.Something that we do know, however, is that Instagram has begun rolling out the ability to express yourself via your own virtual avatar in direct message chats and in Stories. Currently, this new feature is available only in the US, Canada, and Mexico, but in the coming months, it will be available in more countries as well.