Not iPhones, but secure Android phones: that's what Trump's campaign uses
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has taken significant steps to boost security after a series of cyberattacks and two assassination attempts on his life. Now, the Trump campaign has adopted specialized, encrypted mobile phones and secure laptops to safeguard its staff.
The devices were acquired from Green Hills Software, a company based in Santa Barbara, California, reads a Reuters report. The Green Hills Software company is known for its security-focused operating system, which is already used by several US government agencies. Green Hills Software's president and CEO, Dan O'Dowd, shared that his company provided Trump’s campaign with customized Android phones running on its proprietary operating system.
Although Green Hills Software had issued a press release on October 1 regarding the deal, the news had gone largely unnoticed. O'Dowd explained that he initiated contact with Trump’s campaign through mutual connections and offered the company’s technology.
The decision to strengthen the Trump campaign’s security came after months of targeted cyberattacks by Iranian hackers. These attacks, led by a group known as APT42, resulted in the theft of internal communications and documents. Concerns also grew over physical threats, with fears that hackers could use stolen information to track and endanger campaign staff. O'Dowd revealed that key personnel were already using the newly acquired devices, which are designed to withstand remote cyberattacks.
According to O'Dowd, the phones operate in a closed network, allowing communication only between devices on the same plan. The devices come with built-in features like end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication, standard recommendations from cybersecurity experts.
While O'Dowd did not disclose the number of devices purchased by the campaign or their cost, he noted that pricing varies based on client needs. In addition to the phones, the campaign acquired specially designed laptops with limited internet access, aimed at preventing external cyber intrusions.
These laptops are configured similarly to the mobile phones, offering a secure way for team members to collaborate remotely while maintaining strict isolation from potential attackers.
O'Dowd highlighted that this technology has been employed by legal teams handling sensitive cases, where it was crucial to keep files secure. Green Hills Software, a contractor for the US government, supplies its operating system to multiple branches of the military, including its integration into weapons systems. O'Dowd also mentioned that the company's laptop products are used by FBI field offices.
These phones are stripped of most functions, leaving only basic features such as calling and text messaging, with enhanced security protocols added to protect users from cyber threats.
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign declined to comment on the matter to Reuters. However, a source familiar with the campaign's internal operations confirmed that top-level staff had recently upgraded their devices with stronger security measures, although they were unsure of which vendor was selected.
APT42, the hacking group responsible for infiltrating the Trump campaign earlier in the summer, is notorious for using advanced mobile malware capable of recording conversations and remotely activating phone cameras.
Things that are NOT allowed: