Scary good Pixel 8 Pro gen AI turns photos into paintings: Photographers losing their jobs?

But generative AI doesn’t have to live on a piece of software only your laptop can run, and Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro flagship is now the living proof for that.Google kept the promise it made during I/O 2023, and the new Magic Editor is now here, right in the Pixel’s Photos app. Because smartphones just got more exciting again! Exciting and controversial.



Google’s new Magic Editor goes way beyond removing objects from your photo - you can create completely new backgrounds and even generate portions of the image that were never there before

How is Google Magic Editor generative AI different from Adobe’s Generative Fill?

And what about “authentic” photography? Sure, every photographer applies some editing to their photos (some more than others), but are “photos” becoming “paintings” now? Well, guess what - smartphone cameras already make photos seem more appealing by boosting their vibrancy and sharpness without giving you much of a choice (Samsung is quite famous for doing this but Apple and Google use just as much computational photography). Without a doubt, the most impressive part about the Magic Editor generative AI feature on Pixel 8 andis how simple and easy it is to use. However, there are some notable differences compared to Adobe’s super-powerful Generative Fill:With great (AI) power comes great responsibility, which makes it interesting to see how companies like Google and Adobe will handle the ethical side of generative AI photography.For example, Adobe sends warnings when you are about to add something like blood to an image, and Google shows this message: “Magic Editor is unable to show results that might violate our Gen AI terms.” when the phone thinks you’re about to edit out a logo from an image.And what about “authentic” photography? Sure, every photographer applies some editing to their photos (some more than others), but are “photos” becoming “paintings” now? Well, guess what - smartphone cameras already make photos seem more appealing by boosting their vibrancy and sharpness without giving you much of a choice (Samsung is quite famous for doing this but Apple and Google use just as much computational photography).









AI is powerful, and (ironically) it’s up to the people in power to harvest the power of AI. That being said, I hope I’m not going to lose my job because of a robot who does what I do. That being said, by far the biggest negative side effect of the whole generative AI thing will be how many jobs will (inevitably) be put in danger. I was watching this video of a professional photographer reviewing Photoshop’s generative AI features, and he seemed genuinely blown away by what the AI can do, but also, concerned.If Photoshop, and eventually your phone can edit photos (and videos) to/beyond a professional level, why would you need a photographer/editor in the first place? In fact, Adobe is now making its generative AI features commercial, which means they can be used to create content (like ads). You can also get paid to contribute original images to the AI database.This means, you can become a social media model without moving a finger. You don’t need to go to a place, get your hair and makeup done, or even be photographed. You can sell your image and be a model from the comfort of your couch.Regardless, both photographers and regular people can benefit from the Pixel 8’s Magic Editor, which can help you fix ruined photos, or make them more Instagram-ready. Am I a fan of this style of editing? Not really. But that’s just me. Other people literally give themselves bunny ears and use this photo on social media because they like it.In my view, Google is really up to something here. Apple and Samsung will likely follow in the Pixel’s footsteps sooner or later. So, don’t be surprised if the iPhone and Galaxy get their own “magical photo editors” at some point.AI is powerful, and (ironically) it’s up to the people in power to harvest the power of AI. That being said, I hope I’m not going to lose my job because of a robot who does what I do.

This short paragraph is from a story I never finished - I wrote it down after first discovering Adobe’s Generative Fill feature (now part of Photoshop). After seeing what the generative AI can do with photos, I loaded some of my old pictures into Photoshop and started to add, remove, or expand content in the images with simple text prompts powered by Adobe’s mind-blowing generative AI. I might or might not have asked the AI to give me blonde hair.As a bit of a tech nerd, I was seriously impressed with what generative AI can do, but I was also having real fun involving a computer for the first time in ages (I stopped gaming a long time ago).At the same time, I kept doing research on the topic. Video after video and article after article… It began looking like Adobe’s mind-blowing AI features might be “too good”. Some photographers reviewing the generative AI in Photoshop were expressing serious concerns over losing their jobs. The same is true for designers, hairstylists and pretty much every person involved in the visual/creative medium.