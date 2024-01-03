Save big on the eye-catching Razr+ (2023) through this awesome deal at Motorola

Grab the Motorola Razr+ at $300 off right now

The official Motorola store has prepared an epic deal, allowing you to save $300 on the incredible Motorola Razr+. To sweeten the pot, the official retailer gives you an extra $100 trade-in discount on most phones. Moreover, if you spare an old Razr model, you get an additional $200 off, landing the device at an even lower price point.