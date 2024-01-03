Save big on the eye-catching Razr+ (2023) through this awesome deal at Motorola
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a sleek and compact foldable smartphone? In that case, you might appreciate a clamshell foldable, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Motorola Razr+ (2023). However, the Samsung device rarely arrives at discounted prices before trade-ins, making it a tough sell. Fortunately, Motorola’s foldable flagship often gets deep price cuts at the official store, including right at this very moment when you can once again get it at a $300 cheaper price.
Arguably most impressive about the main screen is that it closes with almost no gap. As you might recall, Samsung is still lagging in creating a crease-less main display. On the front, the Razr+ sports a 3.6-inch cover screen that looks just as impressive.
Under the hood, you have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 doing its magic, ensuring you get incredible performance out of this clamshell foldable. With 8GB RAM on deck, this puppy handles all sorts of tasks without a hitch. No wonder it’s one of the best flip phones in the world, right?
There are no disappointments in the camera department, either. Motorola packers a 12MP wide plus a 13MP ultrawide snappers on the front cover, completing the camera system with a 32MP selfie shooter. With 4K video recording at 60fps, the foldable doesn’t just take awesome photos but videos as well!
Right off the bat, we should note the markdown of 30% is by no means unprecedented. Actually, it has come and gone plenty of times at the official store. So, what makes the current discount special? The fact that Motorola allows shoppers to get extra discounts on trade-ins. With a suitable trade-in, you can bring the total price tag for this exceptional phone well under the $500 mark, which is a top deal for sure.
Motorola’s flagship clamshell foldable, which, by the way, is now available in Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024, has a lot to offer besides the sleek design. Firstly, it has a superb 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with blazing-fast refresh rates of up to 165Hz.
Arguably most impressive about the main screen is that it closes with almost no gap. As you might recall, Samsung is still lagging in creating a crease-less main display. On the front, the Razr+ sports a 3.6-inch cover screen that looks just as impressive.
Under the hood, you have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 doing its magic, ensuring you get incredible performance out of this clamshell foldable. With 8GB RAM on deck, this puppy handles all sorts of tasks without a hitch. No wonder it’s one of the best flip phones in the world, right?
There are no disappointments in the camera department, either. Motorola packers a 12MP wide plus a 13MP ultrawide snappers on the front cover, completing the camera system with a 32MP selfie shooter. With 4K video recording at 60fps, the foldable doesn’t just take awesome photos but videos as well!
Unlike some flip phones, the Razr+ boasts a large battery with a 3,800mAh cell capacity. With this phone, you can stream videos for over 12.5 hours before stopping for a recharge. An additional extra is fast charging support that tops up the battery life in less than an hour!
Things that are NOT allowed: