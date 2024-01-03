Reserve your new Samsung Galaxy here!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Save big on the eye-catching Razr+ (2023) through this awesome deal at Motorola

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save big on the eye-catching Razr+ through this awesome deal at Motorola
Looking for a sleek and compact foldable smartphone? In that case, you might appreciate a clamshell foldable, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Motorola Razr+ (2023). However, the Samsung device rarely arrives at discounted prices before trade-ins, making it a tough sell. Fortunately, Motorola’s foldable flagship often gets deep price cuts at the official store, including right at this very moment when you can once again get it at a $300 cheaper price.

Right off the bat, we should note the markdown of 30% is by no means unprecedented. Actually, it has come and gone plenty of times at the official store. So, what makes the current discount special? The fact that Motorola allows shoppers to get extra discounts on trade-ins. With a suitable trade-in, you can bring the total price tag for this exceptional phone well under the $500 mark, which is a top deal for sure.

Grab the Motorola Razr+ at $300 off right now

The official Motorola store has prepared an epic deal, allowing you to save $300 on the incredible Motorola Razr+. To sweeten the pot, the official retailer gives you an extra $100 trade-in discount on most phones. Moreover, if you spare an old Razr model, you get an additional $200 off, landing the device at an even lower price point.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola


Motorola’s flagship clamshell foldable, which, by the way, is now available in Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024, has a lot to offer besides the sleek design. Firstly, it has a superb 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with blazing-fast refresh rates of up to 165Hz.

Arguably most impressive about the main screen is that it closes with almost no gap. As you might recall, Samsung is still lagging in creating a crease-less main display. On the front, the Razr+ sports a 3.6-inch cover screen that looks just as impressive.

Under the hood, you have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 doing its magic, ensuring you get incredible performance out of this clamshell foldable. With 8GB RAM on deck, this puppy handles all sorts of tasks without a hitch. No wonder it’s one of the best flip phones in the world, right?

There are no disappointments in the camera department, either. Motorola packers a 12MP wide plus a 13MP ultrawide snappers on the front cover, completing the camera system with a 32MP selfie shooter. With 4K video recording at 60fps, the foldable doesn’t just take awesome photos but videos as well!

Unlike some flip phones, the Razr+ boasts a large battery with a 3,800mAh cell capacity. With this phone, you can stream videos for over 12.5 hours before stopping for a recharge. An additional extra is fast charging support that tops up the battery life in less than an hour!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless