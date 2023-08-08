Save big time on one of Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets with your Education discount and trade-in
Are you a student in need of a new, more powerful tablet, or a teacher in the market for a new workhorse device? Well, we have awesome news for you, then. You can get one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 tablets with a bonkers discount if you act fast.
Samsung is currently offering a free storage upgrade, which means you can get a 512GB Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a nice $120 discount. Additionally, if you get your new Galaxy Tab S9 by tapping one of the deal buttons in this article, you will get $50 in reservation credit, which you can use to lower the price even further.
To save even more, we advise you to use your special Education discount, which will shave an additional up to 15% off your new Galaxy Tab S9's price. Want to lower the price tag even more than that? Well, you can trade in your old tablet. Samsung is giving up to $650 in instant trade-in credit, depending on the device you are willing to part with. However, we must also note that trading in a device will result in a lower Education discount.
That said, we suggest you get a Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as soon as possible — preferably today. The pre-order period is almost over, and Samsung has already started the countdown. This means the cool pre-order discounts will soon disappear, and your chance to save big time on one of the best tablets out there will vanish with them. So, don't miss out on this awesome opportunity, or you will regret it later.
