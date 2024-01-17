Elevate your fitness performance with the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar and save big

Save $320 on the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar at Walmart You can now treat yourself to the high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Solar and score an epic $320 in savings. The wearable is definitely a no-miss at that price, especially considering all its awesome fitness-related features and functions. Amazingly, it even has up to 37 days of battery life! Get it now and save $320 at Walmart. $320 off (36%) $579 99 $899 99 Buy at Walmart

Want to make a statement while achieving your fitness goals? Why, in that case, you might really appreciate having a Garmin Fenix 7X Solar on your wrist! And why shouldn’t you -- this puppy boasts a rugged design some of you might like. What’s even better is that it’s now available at a sweeter-than-sweet markdown of 36% at Walmart, giving you way more bang for your buck than usual.In other words, you can elevate your training routines and score an epic $320 in savings if you pull the trigger on this epic Walmart discount. Given that this timepiece has some impressive fitness-related features and offers stellar battery life, we believe it’s a perfect choice for just about any fitness enthusiast.Whether you’re into indoor or outdoor workouts, the Fenix 7X Solar will provide advanced insights into your performance, helping you reach your potential. With this bad boy on your wrist, for instance, you know how your body is holding up during intense workouts with its wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox2 readings.The Fenix 7X Solar also tracks your respiration, sleep, hydration, and body battery, among many other things. In other words, it gives you all the information you need about your body directly on your wrist.As hinted, this puppy is specifically designed for fans of the active lifestyle. With it, there are no limitations, too! Whether you’re into skiing, surfing, mountain biking, or pretty much anything else, you can enjoy in-depth reviews of your performance, helping you analyze and improve your way to success.Other cool perks include a built-in LED flashlight and, as you might expect from the wearable’s name, a solar charging function. That’s right, the Fenix 7X Solar uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life. Quite impressively, the wearable can keep the lights on for some 37 days between charges.While it undoubtedly isn’t among the most affordable GPS smartwatches, this Garmin piece definitely offers a lot of value for your money. Now that it’s $320 cheaper at Walmart, we believe it’s even more irresistible, and if you agree, make sure to get one while you can.