Satellite SOS is now rolling out to Google Pixel 9 users in the U.S. — here's how it works

Brand-new Pixel 9 series users in the U.S. are waking up to a notification on their devices letting them know that the Satellite SOS feature is now available to use. Satellite SOS can be accessed from the "Safety and emergency" settings menu, where you can proceed with a demo to get a peek of how the feature works. You can see the steps of this demo in the screenshots below.





Steps to access Emergency SOS on a Google Pixel 9 series device and a demo on how it works | Screenshots credit — PhoneArena





Google has been working on Emergency SOS via satellite for some time now, and the company has partnered with Garmin Response to provide 24/7 professional emergency support. Garmin Response is a global emergency assistance service that provides medical and evacuation support to people in need.





The rollout of Emergency SOS via satellite to the Pixel 9 series is significant, as it is among the first Android devices (at least in the U.S.) to receive it. This feature provides users with a sense of security and peace of mind, knowing that they can get help in an emergency, even if they're in a remote location. Hopefully, none of us will ever have to use it.