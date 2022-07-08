 Samsung's SmartThings may soon get control of thousands more devices - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's SmartThings may soon get control of thousands more devices

Samsung Apps
Samsung's SmartThings may soon get control of thousands more devices
We, as tech enthusiasts, are drawn to everything smart: smartphones, smartwatches, and even smart home gadgets. And for those of us who want their homes to be like a house from a science fiction movie, well, soon you might be one step closer to fulfilling your dream.

According to a new report from ETNews (via SamMobile), SmartThings — Samsung's app that enables you to control various smart home appliances — may soon be able to control even more devices. And by saying even more, we mean a lot, lot more.

The rumors say that during the IFA 2022 event — which will be held in Berlin on September 2 — Samsung will demonstrate a new technology that will give SmartThings the ability to control more of the smart appliances made by all companies in the HCA (Home Connectivity Alliance). This means that when Samsung decides to make this SmartThings ability public — probably via an update — you will be able to control thousands of additional devices through one platform directly from your iPhone, Android phone, or PC.

Furthermore, since SmartThings supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you will probably be able to operate these devices with your voice as well, just like Starfleet officers in Star Trek. Although you won't be able to tell the computer in your home to replicate you a Latte — since we are not there yet in our technological advancement — you may be able to tell Alexa to customize your drink preferences like volume and strength on your all new GE Profile Automatic Espresso Machine and, after that, to turn down the heat on your Haier Electric Range.

The HCA is a group of 11 manufacturers united with the idea of helping you build a secure and "interoperable connected home ecosystem" by creating connected appliances that easily work together. The alliance was announced at this year's CES event, and some of the companies that are part of it are Samsung, The American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, The Electrolux Group, Haier, and GE Appliances.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day Anker deals 2022
Best Amazon Prime Day Anker deals 2022
There is another phone with the new giant 1-inch Sony camera sensor, and it's not Chinese
There is another phone with the new giant 1-inch Sony camera sensor, and it's not Chinese
Vote now: Would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver?
Vote now: Would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver?
Hidden code reveals three new At a Glance features for Pixel handsets
Hidden code reveals three new At a Glance features for Pixel handsets
Check out these mock-ups of official Samsung cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
Check out these mock-ups of official Samsung cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung reportedly set to introduce a "Lavender Purple" color option to the Galaxy S22 lineup
Samsung reportedly set to introduce a "Lavender Purple" color option to the Galaxy S22 lineup

Popular stories

Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless