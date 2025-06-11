Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung’s says its next foldables will get smarter cameras that know what you’re looking at

Samsung's foldables could finally get a real camera upgrade, but will it come at a cost?

Image of the back cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Referential image of the rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung is setting the stage for smarter cameras on its upcoming foldables. In a new post, the company highlights a shift toward AI-powered imaging that goes beyond specs. The message? Samsung wants its foldable cameras to understand what users are looking at and respond accordingly, a move that could change how people take photos on future Galaxy Z devices.

The timing of this lines up exactly with the expected launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, rumored to be happening next month. These new models are likely to feature enhanced AI capabilities that work hand in hand with the hardware to improve the overall camera experience.

Cameras that "understand"


According to Samsung, the future of mobile photography lies in a system where hardware, software, and AI are fully integrated. The camera will no longer just capture what’s in front of it — it will try to understand it. This could mean improvements like smarter framing, better object recognition, and context-aware suggestions while taking photos.

Foldables in particular may benefit from this shift. With their larger inner displays, features like real-time previews and split-screen viewfinders could become more useful and interactive. Samsung itself hints that this smarter camera system is especially suited to foldables, where the screen can do more than just show what’s in the viewfinder.

What about the hardware?


As for the expected camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, rumors suggest it will carry over the same triple-lens setup from last year, with the exception of the 200MP main camera:

  • 200MP main camera (Up from 50MP on the Z Fold 6)
  • 12MP ultra-wide
  • 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom

A smarter approach, but is it enough?


Samsung is betting on AI to bring meaningful improvements to mobile photography, especially on foldables. Features powered by software are promising, but they may not fully make up for possible new sensors or other hardware improvements such as a larger or longer-lasting battery —  especially on devices that cost over $1,500.

Regardless which direction Samsung goes, we will find out soon whether Samsung’s smarter camera system delivers when the new foldables are officially revealed.
Johanna Romero
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless