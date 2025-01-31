Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung’s patent could signal a new era for wireless earbuds

Samsung Audio
A person holding the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in their case.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

For years, Bluetooth has dominated the world of wireless audio, with almost every brand offering earbuds or headphones that use it. But now, Samsung seems to be looking into Ultra Wide-Band (UWB) technology for its future earphones.

Samsung recently filed a patent in the US that hints at a new way of wirelessly transmitting audio using UWB. According to the details, the process still starts with Bluetooth, which is used to establish a connection between the host device and the first earbud.

After that, the first earbud transitions to a UWB connection, with the second earbud following suit. In short, UWB takes care of the audio transmission, while Bluetooth handles setting up the connection and managing control data. It’s an interesting mix of both technologies working together.

Images from Samsung's patent filing. 

So, why would UWB be a better option for earphones than Bluetooth? For starters, UWB could cut down on interference and latency, offering a smoother experience. Plus, it supports faster data transfer (think speeds up to 20Mbps), which could also mean less power usage. Samsung even claims that this higher speed could allow for lossless audio delivery.

These perks would certainly take things up a notch compared to regular Bluetooth, making future Galaxy Buds a whole lot more impressive. But of course, it’s worth noting that the device it pairs with (whether it’s a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or smartwatch) would also need UWB support.

UWB has mostly been reserved for gadgets like smartphones, tracker tags, AirPods (only the case, not the earbuds), and a few smartwatches. Up until now, it’s been used for things like finding lost devices, unlocking doors, or controlling smart home setups. Using it for wireless audio? That’s a whole new ballgame.

The catch? UWB isn’t exactly mainstream yet. It’s mostly found in high-end Android phones, and even models like the latest base Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 don’t include it. If Samsung rolls out Galaxy Buds that ditch Bluetooth for UWB, I think it could mean one of two things: either more smartphones will start supporting UWB, or these earbuds will be marketed as a premium choice for high-end devices.

Of course, let’s not get ahead of ourselves – just because there’s a patent doesn’t mean it’ll actually become a real product. A lot of patents stay just that – ideas on paper. Guess we’ll find out soon enough.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

