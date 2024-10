Samsung's next Galaxy phone is arriving on October 21 – is it the Z Fold 6 Special Edition?

Video credit – Samsung





Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Special Edition foldable is rumored to be just 4.9 mm thick when unfolded and 10.6 mm when folded, making it a serious competitor to other slim foldables like the Honor Magic V3, which currently holds the title of thinnest foldable at 9.2 mm when closed and 4.4 mm when open.According to earlier leaks, the foldable could feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch folding display. It's also rumored that the rear main camera will be upgraded to a 200 MP sensor, a significant jump from the 50 MP found on the standard. Powering it all might be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.Sadly, it seems that the Z Fold Special Edition is likely going to be a China and South Korea exclusive, at least for the time being.While we still have a few question marks about the device, the good news is that we won't be left hanging for long – October 21 is just around the corner. I think it's a clever move by Samsung to roll out the Special Edition of thenow. Why? Well, with a flurry of flagship phone launches happening in China this month, it's the perfect time for Samsung to make sure its name is part of the buzz.