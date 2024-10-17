See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Samsung's next Galaxy phone is arriving on October 21 – is it the Z Fold 6 Special Edition?

Samsung
We've been hearing for a while that Samsung has been working on a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, with plenty of reports hinting at an upcoming launch. Now, Samsung has officially announced (translated source) it will reveal a new Galaxy device on October 21, and it just might be the one we've been waiting for.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in the envelope?


Samsung hasn't dropped the official name yet, but it's looking like the rumored Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could make its debut next Monday, October 21. The company shared a teasing invitation on YouTube, showing off a foldable that is so slim it fits inside an envelope and slides under a door.

Video credit – Samsung

The Special Edition foldable is rumored to be just 4.9 mm thick when unfolded and 10.6 mm when folded, making it a serious competitor to other slim foldables like the Honor Magic V3, which currently holds the title of thinnest foldable at 9.2 mm when closed and 4.4 mm when open.

According to earlier leaks, the foldable could feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch folding display. It's also rumored that the rear main camera will be upgraded to a 200 MP sensor, a significant jump from the 50 MP found on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. Powering it all might be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Sadly, it seems that the Z Fold Special Edition is likely going to be a China and South Korea exclusive, at least for the time being.

While we still have a few question marks about the device, the good news is that we won't be left hanging for long – October 21 is just around the corner. I think it's a clever move by Samsung to roll out the Special Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 now. Why? Well, with a flurry of flagship phone launches happening in China this month, it's the perfect time for Samsung to make sure its name is part of the buzz.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

