Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds with awesome discounts and before-Christmas delivery

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds with awesome discounts and before-Christmas delivery
Nothing better than stressing over last-minute gift ideas before Christmas has arrived. Of course, online is where you would find the most variety when looking to buy a present for your loved ones. However, quite often it is hard to find a product that will arrive before the big day, which kind of defeats the purpose now, doesn’t it.

Well, if you think that a pair of Galaxy Buds would be the perfect gift for your scenario, then you are in major luck. Currently, both of the latest Galaxy Buds headphones from Samsung are seeing some of their best discounts to date.

Get the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 with before-Christmas arrival here!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro

$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Buy at Amazon

First and foremost, we have the Galaxy Buds Pro, which usually go for a nice $200, but can now be bought with a 35% price drop on Amazon! The Galaxy Buds Pro are one of the best Samsung has to offer. They boast a strong battery life, clear sound with powerful bass, and have good build quality. They are great earbuds for their usual price and an awesome one with this equally awesome discount.

The other pair of Samsung headphones that are on sale at Amazon right now are the Galaxy Buds 2. They usually retail for $150 but are currently $50 down from the full price, making them one of the best bargains on the market right now. Yeah, they might not have all the extra bells and whistles that the Pro version brings for the few extra bucks, but still, prove to be a great product.

The Galaxy Buds 2 still come with amazing battery life, active noise cancelation (ANC), and have a liter design. The rubber ear tips help bring a comfortable fit, making the Buds 2 accessible to people with all kinds of ear shapes.

Best of all is the fact that if you order any of these two options, they will arrive at your doorstep before Christmas itself, giving you the time you need to help Santa put the presents beneath the tree.

