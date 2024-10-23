Samsung's Galaxy AI expands language support to 20 by year's end

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Samsung
Samsung just announced some exciting news for Galaxy users: Galaxy AI is about to get a whole lot more language savvy. Starting at the end of October, you can expect to see four new languages added to the mix: Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian. And that's not all – they're also expanding support for different dialects of Chinese and Portuguese.

This means that by the end of the year, Galaxy AI will be able to understand and work with a whopping 20 languages. That's a big jump from the 16 it currently supports, making it clear that Samsung wants to make its AI features accessible to as many people as possible, no matter where they're from or what language they speak.



You can get these languages on your Galaxy device via the usual language packs. To do that, simply head over to the Settings app, and once you're there, look for the "Language packs" option. Tap on that, and you'll be able to download the language packs you need.

Once you've downloaded a language pack, your Galaxy device will be able to understand and process that language when you use Galaxy AI features. This means you can do things like translate text, get summaries of webpages, and even have live conversations translated in real-time, all in the language you've downloaded.

As a reminder, note that Galaxy AI already works with a wide range of languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese. It should also be noted that Samsung Galaxy AI features were initially announced to get rolled out free of charge until the end of 2025. We don't know what will happen after that, so it makes sense to try out all these features now while widely available.

As someone who is multilingual, I am always pleased to see when devices get features that help its users interact with them in their own language, and thus making the digital world a bit more welcoming. I also think it's great that Samsung is making Galaxy AI available to more people around the world. It's a great reminder that technology can be a powerful tool for breaking down barriers and bringing people together. I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what Samsung does with Galaxy AI in the future.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

