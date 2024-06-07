One UI 6.1 is the last OS update for these three Galaxy A series phones
Samsung, just like all the other handset makers, stops supporting older devices at some point. Sometime that happens sooner than expected and you’re forced to upgrade to a new phone, but most of the time Android phones receive updates for around 5 years.
However, the Galaxy A52 phones will stop at One UI 6.1, a major OS update that they recently received (or are in the process of getting). SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A52s will no longer receive OS updates that bring major new features and improvements like One UI 6.1.
Since all three Galaxy A52 phones were launched on the market in 2021, they were supposed to receive three major Android OS updates, which they did.
The move shouldn’t be surprising though considering that all three Galaxy A52 phones were released three years ago with Android 11 on board. Currently, Samsung offers major Android OS updates for four years, but this “rule” doesn’t cover the Galaxy A52 phones because it was established in 2022.
On the bright side, all three Galaxy A52 phones will continue to receive security updates once in a while until 2026. Samsung typically stops supporting phones after five years, so it’s probably time to consider an upgrade. Luckily, Samsung has an entire lineup of new Galaxy A series phones in the pipeline, and the first ones are supposed to hit shelves in early 2025.
We know the company is already working on Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A15 sequels, but a Galaxy A56 successor is expected to arrive next year too, so there will be plenty of options to choose from once Samsung makes these official. Just make sure that you have the required budget.
