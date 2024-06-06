Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung reportedly working on Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A15 sequels

Even though people are more likely to read news about Samsung’s most expensive smartphones and tablets, the South Korean company produces a lot more mid-range and affordable devices.

The Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A15 are two of Samsung’s budget-friendly smartphones, which proved popular enough to get their sequels. According to GalaxyClub, Samsung is already working on the Galaxy A06 and Galaxy A16, which will be part of the company’s 2025 lineup.

Because their launch is so far away, it’s difficult to predict what improvements Samsung plans to add to the sequels, but the current models are quite decent even now, nearly a year after launch.

The report mentions that the Galaxy A16 will get a 5G variant, but it’s unclear if Samsung will also release a “regular” version just like it did with the Galaxy A15. The upcoming Galaxy A16 carries the model number SM-A166B, while the Galaxy A06 is tested internally as SM-A065M.

It might be just a coincidence, but the Galaxy A05 and A15 are two of Samsung’s phones equipped with MediaTek chipsets. One of the upgrades that the company might take into consideration is switching to Qualcomm’s CPUs, which will probably make them more appealing to tech-savvy Samsung fans.



The Galaxy A05 made its debut back in October with Android 13 on board. The phone sports a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and a dual camera (50MP + 2MP). As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A05 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4/64GB, 4/128GB, or 6/128GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A15 uses MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor, coupled with 4/128GB, 6/128GB, 8/128GB, or 8/256GB RAM. Also, the phone has a slightly better triple camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP), a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a similar 5,000 mAh battery.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

