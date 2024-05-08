Samsung working on using AI to monitor for atrial fibrillation, potentially for Galaxy Watch 7
Up Next:
It's become somewhat of a race of who gets the best health features in a smartwatch. We're hearing interesting rumors about the next Galaxy Watch and the possibility of it adding non-invasive blood glucose monitoring to its arsenal of health tools. And now, a patent reveals Samsung may work on another neat feature for the Galaxy Watch.
The potentially life-saving feature of accurate AFib (Atrial Fibrillation) monitoring could be a hit if Samsung manages to pull this off. For now, the info has been discovered in a patent, so it's not entirely certain the functionality will be ready in time for the Watch 7, or could be reserved for a future Galaxy Watch.
The feature that Samsung is on is focused on detecting AFib with the help of generative AI. AI could translate photoplethysmograph (PPG) signals into ECG signals. Samsung seems to believe that the current methods for monitoring for the condition are not necessarily accurate.
Samsung working on a feature that uses AI to watch for atrial fibrillation
The potentially life-saving feature of accurate AFib (Atrial Fibrillation) monitoring could be a hit if Samsung manages to pull this off. For now, the info has been discovered in a patent, so it's not entirely certain the functionality will be ready in time for the Watch 7, or could be reserved for a future Galaxy Watch.
AFib is a condition that causes irregular and rapid heartbeats and is very dangerous. Info from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that AFib hospitalizes over 400,000 people in the US yearly.
The feature that Samsung is on is focused on detecting AFib with the help of generative AI. AI could translate photoplethysmograph (PPG) signals into ECG signals. Samsung seems to believe that the current methods for monitoring for the condition are not necessarily accurate.
Of course, AI is a hot topic right now in the world of big tech. And if Samsung indeed introduces AI to the Galaxy Watch, it may become even more attractive. And it seems quite likely that the Watch will include some AI features, even if the AFib one doesn't make it.
Things that are NOT allowed: