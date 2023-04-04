Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung has issued a warning (via SamMobile) to those who own a phone that belongs to its flagship Galaxy S23 series. Those looking to save a buck or two by using third-party accessories or accessories not certified by Samsung could damage their Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra units according to the manufacturer. Most of these accessories protect the rear camera lens.
On a support page put up by Samsung, the company illustrates the damage that these unofficial accessories can cause. One illustration shows how third-party camera lens protectors (including those not certified by Samsung) can cause scratches to appear on the camera rings. This usually occurs when the user is removing the camera lens protector from the camera lens. The company reminds users to be careful when taking off this accessory.
Scratches could be on your camera lens protector, not your camera lens
Samsung also mentions that Galaxy S23 series users might see a scratch on a lens protector, forget that they are using such protection, and assume that their camera lens is scratched. As a result, they go to an authorized service center wasting their time and perhaps some money when all they need to do is remove the lens protector.
The manufacturer also points out that a camera lens protector and some cases that cover the camera lens add an additional layer of glass that can lower the image quality of photos and videos. And if liquid and foreign objects get caught between the lens protector and the lens, image quality can also be negatively impacted.
Samsung points out that all three phones in the Galaxy S23 line have a microphone built into the bottom of the top camera ring. This microphone is used for phone calls and audio and video recording. A third-party or non-Samsung-certified case could cover this microphone and lead to muffled-sounding phone calls and video/audio recordings.
A third-party case for a Galaxy S23 phone could obstruct the microphone used for phone calls and audio/video recordings
If you're looking to protect your Galaxy S23 series handset, check out our list of the best cases available for the flagship line right now. If you want just a camera lens protector, stick to a brand that you're familiar with, perhaps one that you've used before.
