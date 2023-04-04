Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories



Samsung has issued a warning (via SamMobile ) to those who own a phone that belongs to its flagship Galaxy S23 series. Those looking to save a buck or two by using third-party accessories or accessories not certified by Samsung could damage their Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra units according to the manufacturer. Most of these accessories protect the rear camera lens.





On a support page put up by Samsung, the company illustrates the damage that these unofficial accessories can cause. One illustration shows how third-party camera lens protectors (including those not certified by Samsung) can cause scratches to appear on the camera rings. This usually occurs when the user is removing the camera lens protector from the camera lens. The company reminds users to be careful when taking off this accessory.











Samsung also mentions that Galaxy S23 series users might see a scratch on a lens protector, forget that they are using such protection, and assume that their camera lens is scratched. As a result, they go to an authorized service center wasting their time and perhaps some money when all they need to do is remove the lens protector.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!



The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





The manufacturer also points out that a camera lens protector and some cases that cover the camera lens add an additional layer of glass that can lower the image quality of photos and videos. And if liquid and foreign objects get caught between the lens protector and the lens, image quality can also be negatively impacted.





Samsung points out that all three phones in the Galaxy S23 line have a microphone built into the bottom of the top camera ring. This microphone is used for phone calls and audio and video recording. A third-party or non-Samsung-certified case could cover this microphone and lead to muffled-sounding phone calls and video/audio recordings.







