Samsung Wallet rolls out mobile driver’s licenses in Arizona





Now, it looks like the wait is over as the feature is live in Arizona, according to the announcement made by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Samsung Wallet users who are Arizona residents can now store a digital version of their physical cards on their phones and use them at places that accept digital IDs, such as TSA checkpoints at select airports. Now, it looks like the wait is over as the feature is live in Arizona, according to the announcement made by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Samsung Wallet users who are Arizona residents can now store a digital version of their physical cards on their phones and use them at places that accept digital IDs, such as TSA checkpoints at select airports.





Arizonans can now choose to add their driver license or state ID to Samsung Wallet, then present it easily and securely at select TSA checkpoints, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Visit https://t.co/UI16CUCv3O to learn more. pic.twitter.com/wrnygSPwRf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 20, 2023



This feature offers more convenience and security for users, as they don’t have to carry their physical cards with them and risk losing or damaging them. The digital IDs are also encrypted and protected by fingerprint or PIN authentication, so only the authorized user can access them.



, users just need to open the app, go to the Quick access tab, and click on the ‘+’ button. From there, select ‘Digital IDs’, and click on the ‘Driver’s License/State ID’ option. At that point, users will need to scan the front and back of their ID card and verify their identity with a face scan. To add a mobile driver’s license or state ID to Samsung Wallet , users just need to open the app, go to the Quick access tab, and click on the ‘+’ button. From there, select ‘Digital IDs’, and click on the ‘Driver’s License/State ID’ option. At that point, users will need to scan the front and back of their ID card and verify their identity with a face scan.





Samsung says the face scan is only for verification purposes and does not store any biometric data. After submitting the scan, users need to authenticate with their fingerprint or PIN to complete the process.



This convenience isn't just limited to air travel, though. Samsung envisions a future where digital IDs can be used for age verification, entering age-restricted establishments, and even renting a car. While Arizona is the first to experience this revolution, Samsung promises to add more states and functionalities in the near future.

