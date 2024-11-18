Samsung Wallet Digital Key support expands to select cars from Audi
The Digital Key feature of Samsung Wallet is now expanding to more Audi vehicles. The useful feature allows you to unlock compatible Audi cars without using a physical key, just with Samsung Wallet.
The Digital Key feature has been around for some time already, with several cal models being able to take advantage of this capability. Select models from Genesis, BMW, and Kia support the feature and their drivers are able to unlock their cars without using a key fob or a physical key.
Most of the premium Galaxy phones released in recent years support the feature, including the Galaxy S20 series and even the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Of course, the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra also supports the capability. The feature needs Android 13 and above to be installed on the phone as well.
As with any digital key, security is of paramount importance. The key meets EAL6+ standards and uses a UWB connection to virtually shake hands with the vehicle in a secure manner. If your Galaxy phone gets lost or stolen, the key can be disabled through the Samsung Find service.
I cannot praise Digital Key features enough. I am such a big fan of being able to carry fewer things with me when I go out, so I'm super happy features like Samsung's Digital Key are expanding to more cars. I can't wait for the future where I would be able to go around with only a phone and be able to do literally anything.
Now, Samsung is expanding the availability of this feature. It will now incorporate select Audi cars in the list of compatible car manufacturers. Of course, only certain Galaxy phones support this feature, and the list of all the phones supporting it is published on Samsung's website.
Digital keys can also be shared with friends and family so they can also use them to unlock the car. You will be able to unlock and lock your car, and also start it using Samsung Wallet. The app offers you a button to open the truck as well for supporting vehicles.
Audi's Digital Key feature is currently rolling out in Samsung Wallet to users in Europe. A global rollout will be aligned with the launch timeline of Audi vehicles.
