Samsung TV Plus gets major update focused on performance and functionality
Typically, Samsung doesn’t make any announcements when it launches new features or improvements to its TV Plus service. So, the latest update is a bit of an anomaly, but in a good way.
If the Korean company decided to publish a post announcing the update, it means that it’s very important, and judging by the list of changes confirmed by Samsung, it certainly seems to be a major update.
The most obvious change included in the update is the redesigned home screen, which now offers an overview of content available for viewing, in addition to popular titles and recently watched content.
On top of that, region-specific tabs have been added based on each region’s content catalog and user preference to meet the needs of different markets:
Another important change is the updated interface that now includes larger UI elements to further enhance the browsing experience. Also, users will be able to log into their Samsung accounts to access their favorite channels in one place at the top of the channel guide.
Finally, the latest Samsung TV Plus expands the VOD (Video on Demand) offerings and features of the service. With the latest version of Samsung TV Plus, users will be able to access VOD from the channel guide for instant playback of select programs without having to wait for a specific episode to come on the channel.
And with the “More Like This” feature included in the update, Samsung TV Plus users will get content suggestions based on their viewing history.
Keep in mind that the latest update, Samsung TV Plus version 5.2, will be available on all Samsung smart TVs released in 2019 or later.
Available in 24 countries, Samsung TV Plus is now getting an important update that introduces UI enhancements and new features, both aimed to make it easier to discover content and improve the user experience.
Furthermore, the update UI brings new categories on the left side of the home screen, which include sections such as Live TV, Movies/TV Shows, Music, Kids and Settings, and more.
