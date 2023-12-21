Samsung TV Plus gains dozens of channels just in time for the holidays
Samsung TV Plus has been adding new channels to its offering almost every month, so if you’re a Galaxy device user or simply own a compatible Samsung smart TV, this free service will … serve you very well.
If you’re looking for even more content on Samsung TV Plus, look no further, as the service has just gained dozens of free channels just in time for the holidays. Spotted by Digital TV Europe, the new channels added cover a wide range of tastes.
Besides these channels, Samsung TV Plus will provide access to more local news in the United States, so users will be able to watch the latest from Fox (Austin, Detroit, Milwaukee, Orlando, Phoenix, Seattle and Tampa Bay).
As a reminder, Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-based streaming service available in select countries. The service is available on most Samsung smart TVs, but you can also watch Samsung TV Plus on a variety of Galaxy devices.
Here are some of the channels you can expect to be able to see for free via Samsung TV Plus: American Pickers, Hoarders, Flipping Nation, 60 Days In, Intervention, History 365, Storage Wars: LA, Bring It!, Little Women: LA, Mountain Men, I Survived, Alone, Forged in Fire, Swamp People, Hagerty, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.
Finally, a lineup of Christmas-themed channels will take over the service starting today: Hallmark Movies & More, Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime, A Very Merry Murphy; Murray & McCarthy Marathon, Get Some Holiday Cheer, A Comedic Christmas, A Rockin’ Movie Hub NYE, and “Chase-mas” Marathon.
