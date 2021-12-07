Samsung took the Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera on a wild adventure

Pro Mode camera option to shoot like a pro

Pro Video camera mode to make videos like a pro

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera comes with Pro Mode. Pro Mode enables you to adjust the camera settings manually. You can modify the ISO, shutter speed, exposure levels, white balance, image contrast, saturation, and temperature settings.Pro Video mode lets you shoot videos in 8K resolution and enables you to adjust the camera settings like with the Pro Mode, and even lets you pick the direction from which the microphones pick up sound.