Samsung

Samsung took the Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera on a wild adventure

Preslav Mladenov
By
0

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is still Samsung's most powerful phone, and a key strength is its camera system. Itis equipped with dedicated 3x and 10x optical zoom cameras, which gives you versatility and flexibility when shooting.

And to show the world what the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera can do, Samsung teamed up with Discovery for a photo and video shooting session of real tigers in their natural habitat.

In this wild adventure, Samsung and Discovery acquaint us with Vikram Singh, an award-winning filmmaker, and Yashas Narayan, a wildlife photographer. And because Samsung wants to demonstrate the capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera, Narayan uses only that as his filming gear.

But how can the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera pull off such a feat? Here are four of its functions that helped it in this challenge.

3x and 10x optical zoom cameras, 100x Space Zoom


The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has dedicated 3x and 10x optical zoom cameras, which you can use to take impressive photos from a good distance. But if you want to take photos from an even greater distance, the camera can zoom in up to 100x digitally. And the camera uses Zoom Lock to help you take a steady picture. But bear in mind that zooming past 10x may cause image deterioration.

An 8K Video Snap function


The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera has a function called 8K Video Snap. This lets you take still pictures while simultaneously filming a video in 8K resolution.



Pro Mode camera option to shoot like a pro


The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera comes with Pro Mode. Pro Mode enables you to adjust the camera settings manually. You can modify the ISO, shutter speed, exposure levels, white balance, image contrast, saturation, and temperature settings.

Pro Video camera mode to make videos like a pro


Pro Video mode lets you shoot videos in 8K resolution and enables you to adjust the camera settings like with the Pro Mode, and even lets you pick the direction from which the microphones pick up sound.

