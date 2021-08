Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

For a long time now, Samsung has been one of those companies that receive big waves of criticism from both fans and the media for the significant amount of ads and bloat in its software.Recently, thanks to a ‘town hall meeting’, word got out that the South Korean tech giant is planning to start removing ads from its stock applications. An employee asked Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh on the topic to which he answered ‘We decided to delete ads from basic apps such as Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Themes.’ (Following that news, Samsung has now officially confirmed it will indeed be removing ads from the aforementioned default apps. The company then reached out tocommenting that:Admittedly, this is not the full list of the stock apps you get on your Samsung phone, but at least it’s a step in the right direction. Hopefully, in the future, there will be a completely ad-free version of the One UI, which is only logical, especially when you get one of the company’s arguably expensive flagship phones.If you would like to take a look at some examples of these pesky ads,has conveniently posted a collection of them, showcasing just how intrusive they can be.The ads purge will follow with one of the upcoming One UI patches, so make sure to keep your device up to date, so you’d only have to look at them in collections such as the one mentioned above.