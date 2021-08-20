Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Samsung Apps

Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
2
Samsung is finally going to remove ads from its stock apps
For a long time now, Samsung has been one of those companies that receive big waves of criticism from both fans and the media for the significant amount of ads and bloat in its software.

Recently, thanks to a ‘town hall meeting’, word got out that the South Korean tech giant is planning to start removing ads from its stock applications. An employee asked Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh on the topic to which he answered ‘We decided to delete ads from basic apps such as Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Themes.’ (via Maeil Business News)

Following that news, Samsung has now officially confirmed it will indeed be removing ads from the aforementioned default apps. The company then reached out to the Verge commenting that:

The update will be ready by later this year. Our priority is to deliver innovative mobile experiences for our consumers based on their needs and wants. We value feedback from our users and continue our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience from our Galaxy products and services.


Admittedly, this is not the full list of the stock apps you get on your Samsung phone, but at least it’s a step in the right direction. Hopefully, in the future, there will be a completely ad-free version of the One UI, which is only logical, especially when you get one of the company’s arguably expensive flagship phones.

If you would like to take a look at some examples of these pesky ads, 9to5google has conveniently posted a collection of them, showcasing just how intrusive they can be.

The ads purge will follow with one of the upcoming One UI patches, so make sure to keep your device up to date, so you’d only have to look at them in collections such as the one mentioned above.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
New report forecasts multiple September Apple events, titanium iPads down the line
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
New report forecasts multiple September Apple events, titanium iPads down the line
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer virtually the same camera specs as predecessor
by Anam Hamid,  2
Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer virtually the same camera specs as predecessor
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Apple refused to refund $1500 in accidental app charges
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Apple refused to refund $1500 in accidental app charges
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless