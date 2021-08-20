Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps

Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps2
Recently, thanks to a ‘town hall meeting’, word got out that the South Korean tech giant is planning to start removing ads from its stock applications. An employee asked Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh on the topic to which he answered ‘We decided to delete ads from basic apps such as Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Themes.’ (via Maeil Business News)
The update will be ready by later this year. Our priority is to deliver innovative mobile experiences for our consumers based on their needs and wants. We value feedback from our users and continue our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience from our Galaxy products and services.
If you would like to take a look at some examples of these pesky ads, 9to5google has conveniently posted a collection of them, showcasing just how intrusive they can be.
The ads purge will follow with one of the upcoming One UI patches, so make sure to keep your device up to date, so you’d only have to look at them in collections such as the one mentioned above.