Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Cyber Monday phone deals are here!
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones at bargain prices.

Last chance on Samsung tablet deals: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices take a final bow before exiting!

Samsung Deals
@press4k
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last chance on Samsung tablet deals: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices take a final bow before exiting!
Samsung only released the Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2022, but it was a highly anticipated launch, met with cheers and praise. See, Samsung took a couple of years to update its flagship Tab S series, after the Tab S7 in 2020. But when it came back, it did so with fury!

Right now, the company has a healthy lineup of tablets for all budgets, needs, and use cases, and thanks to the Cyber Monday discounts that are still live (but the window is slowly closing!), we can grab a Galaxy Tab for a good chunk of money less!

Hours left on these Galaxy Tab deals: Galaxy Tab S8 | Galaxy Tab S7 | Other Galaxy Tabs

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra down to $399!


The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is, hands down, the biggest, meanest, most powerful and feature-packed Android tablet you can get right now. The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are knocked down a peg, but are also excellent choices if you want to buy a flagship tablet. And they all come with the S Pen stylus ready in the box!

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, incredible price!

Trade-in an old tablet with Samsung and you can have the Tab S8 Ultra for just shy of $400! Instant rebate without trade-in is still $200 off. This is a beast of a tablet that is sure to serve you for years to come. With an included S Pen, beautiful screen, and excellent speakers, it can do it all.
$700 off (64%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1099 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ starting at JUST $99 now (with trade-in)!

If you have an eligible trade-in device, Samsung will give you its plus-sized flagship tablet at a 89% discount. This offer may get you a Galaxy Tab S8+ for as low as $99.99! This is for the version with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Basically, without trade-in you get $300 off in instant credit, and with trade-in, you can get up to $500 more off. Don't hesitate, get it while it lasts!
$800 off (89%) Trade-in
$99 99
$899 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with a $220 Cyber Monday discount!

The Tab S8+ has a stunning 12.4" OLED display and is just as powerful as you'd expect. It also has outstanding multitasking capabilities with Samsung DeX and a built-in S Pen. And, thanks to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season, you can get one for $220 less.
$220 off (24%)
$679 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ NOW $200 OFF with this Cyber Monday deal!

The S Pen-equipped Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is available at Walmart for $699. That's a discount of $200 and one of the greatest prices on Samsung's large and sketch-friendly tablet available. This discount is on the 128GB version. The 256GB version is now available for $799.00 instead of $979.99. Awesome! Don't miss out!
$200 off (22%)
$699
$899
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get $150 credit or up to $450 when you trade in

Samsung's Cyber Monday instantly shaves $150 off of the Galaxy Tab S8's price. If you have an old device to trade in, you can get up to $450 enhanced trade-in credit (or up to $120 on cracked devices) on top of that to really sweeten the deal.
$600 off (86%) Trade-in
$99 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: price knocked off by $165

The 128GB version of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 is now 23% cheaper than usual at Amazon. You can get this amazing tablet with a $165 discount. This one is the Wi-Fi only version and comes with an 11" LCD display, and an S Pen in the box. This is a great purchase if you are looking for something that is a bit more future-proof in the Android tablet market.
$165 off (24%)
$534 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: get it now with a Cyber Monday $151 discount!

Walmart slashes the price of the 128GB version of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 by a cool $131. This one is the Wi-Fi only version and comes with an 11" LCD display, and an S Pen in the box.
$101 off (16%)
$549
$649 99
Buy at Walmart


Galaxy Tab S7 - get a 5G tablet for $379!


The Galaxy Tab S7 series is sticking around for a reason. It’s a couple of years old by now, but that mostly means that you can get a tablet with a 120 Hz screen, S Pen, and quad speakers at a fraction of the cost!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: at least $280 off with trade-in!

Samsung has a $180 off instant discount on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and guarantees you at least $115 off more if you have a device to swap during your purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G!
$305 off (51%) Trade-in
$295
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

Cyber Monday deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G by $150

This Galaxy Tab S7 FE is going with a nice $150 straight up discount on Amazon. It's a 5G-compatible tablet with a huge, 12.4-inch display, an S Pen in the box, 64GB of internal storage, and microSD slot for some additional space.
$150 off (28%)
$379 99
$529 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: 26% markdown at Walmart

Walmart's offer on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE almost matches the competition. It's still a 5G tablet with an S Pen for under $400, so if you are doing your shopping at Walmart — you can jump on this one!
$136 off (26%)
$392 52
$529
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB): Get a guaranteed minimum of $200 in trade-in credit!

Samsung still sells the Galaxy Tab S7+ since it is still an excellent tablet. Now with an instant rebate of $150 off, no questions asked. Trade-ins are open if you wish to shave more off, guaranteed minimum of $100 off.
$150 off (18%)
$699 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 Plus - BEST PRICE AT WALMART

Walmart goes all out with an instant $200 off, no trades required. This means you get a large tablet with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, S Pen, and quad speakers for $499!
$200 off (29%)
$499
$699
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - MORE than HALF OFF with trade-in

Samsung has an instant $200 rebate on the Galaxy Tab S7, but if you trade in an old device, you are guaranteed an extra $100 off! This tablet still has a 120 Hz screen, quad speakers, and S Pen, and can be had for the low price of $300!
$350 off (54%) Trade-in
$300
$649 99
Buy at Samsung


Other Samsung Galaxy tablet deals


Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $120 deduction at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now pretty long in the tooth but still available for good reason. It’s your cheapest entry into a tablet with an S Pen and still functions great as a drawing canvas for anyone who wishes to get their feet wet. Now, extremely affordable thanks to these Cyber Monday deals!
$120 off (34%)
$229 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: price cut by $90 thanks to this Cyber Monday offer!

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with a $90 discount. This tablet is a multimedia machine with a 16:10 aspect ratio that is perfect for streaming all your favorite movies, and its quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support deliver stereo sound for a more immersive experience.
$90 off (39%)
$139 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - cheapest way to enjoy a tablet life!

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an even more affordable version of the Tab A8 — it has a smaller screen for a more compact size, and it reduces the stereo speaker setup to only two, but they still come with Dolby Atmos support.
$59 off (37%)
$99 99
$159
Buy at Amazon

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can
Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can
OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year
OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year
Best Black Friday iPhone deals: Save big with these top deals!
Best Black Friday iPhone deals: Save big with these top deals!
Last minute Cyber Monday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series heavily discounted on Amazon
Last minute Cyber Monday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series heavily discounted on Amazon
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Cyber Monday tech deals live blog: check out the best offers so far
Cyber Monday tech deals live blog: check out the best offers so far

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless