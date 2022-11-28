Last chance on Samsung tablet deals: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices take a final bow before exiting!
Samsung only released the Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2022, but it was a highly anticipated launch, met with cheers and praise. See, Samsung took a couple of years to update its flagship Tab S series, after the Tab S7 in 2020. But when it came back, it did so with fury!
Right now, the company has a healthy lineup of tablets for all budgets, needs, and use cases, and thanks to the Cyber Monday discounts that are still live (but the window is slowly closing!), we can grab a Galaxy Tab for a good chunk of money less!
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is, hands down, the biggest, meanest, most powerful and feature-packed Android tablet you can get right now. The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are knocked down a peg, but are also excellent choices if you want to buy a flagship tablet. And they all come with the S Pen stylus ready in the box!
The Galaxy Tab S7 series is sticking around for a reason. It’s a couple of years old by now, but that mostly means that you can get a tablet with a 120 Hz screen, S Pen, and quad speakers at a fraction of the cost!
Hours left on these Galaxy Tab deals: Galaxy Tab S8 | Galaxy Tab S7 | Other Galaxy Tabs
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra down to $399!
Galaxy Tab S7 - get a 5G tablet for $379!
