Samsung reportedly decides to keep Google as the default search engine on Galaxy devices

Last month Samsung put quite a scare into Google when rumors started to circulate that the Korean phone manufacturer was going to replace the Google search engine on its Galaxy phones with Microsoft's Bing. The latter was the shiniest search engine in town because of its integration with conversational AI chatbot ChatGPT, and Google had been hearing through the grapevine that its search engine was about to play the role of a jilted lover.











Samsung at first felt that switching to Bing wouldn't matter since usage of the Samsung Internet Browser app was low and most Galaxy device owners use the Chrome browser, which is also pre-installed on Galaxy devices, or other mobile browser apps. But Samsung has decided to table the discussions for now because it is concerned about how such a move would be perceived by the market. Samsung is also worried about how Google might take getting switched for Bing since the two tech giants have partnered up on some business ventures.









Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now! The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





Google's search engine is the most visited website on the planet and is used on 93% of searches conducted on mobile devices and computers and Bing's share amounts to a paltry 3% according to the latest data from StatCounter. Google pays Apple $8 billion-$12 billion a year according to a 2020 Justice Department lawsuit that was aimed at preventing what the government said were Google's anti-competitive practices. Google is believed to have a similar arrangement with Samsung although the dollar amount it pays the company is smaller.









Why would Samsung pay so much money to Apple and Samsung to be the default search option on their mobile devices? The answer is that Google brings in revenue from its mobile search app that greatly exceeds what it pays for the right to be on these devices. For example, it is estimated that Google generates $3 billion in revenue annually from the placement of its search app on Samsung phones.

