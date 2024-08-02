Bitter Samsung boss lashes out at mobile division for imitating Apple
Well, well, well: if it isn't the consequences of my own actions! I suspect that's a popular phrase at Samsung these days, after an alleged scandal broke out at the popular brand's headquarters.
There's a report from Korean news site Aju News. Thanks to the machine translation, we get to see what's been happening over there in the past few weeks. Spoiler alert: they're not popping champagne bottles and the sweet whiff of freshly gathered roses doesn't linger across the halls. Quite the opposite.
The report tells how Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong – a person known for his gentle personality who "rarely gets angry" – was angry with Samsung's mobile division. He gave a strict order for the division to reevaluate its leadership. That doesn't sound too good, right?
According to the report, "the chairman himself stepped in after the controversy over Apple's design plagiarism" and, as a consequence, the internal atmosphere is currently "very bad".
It's kind of hard ignoring the big, bright, red, flashing sign that screams "APPLE!" and pops up every time you lay eyes upon the aforementioned Samsung devices.
What I'm saying is that nobody is celebrating; instead, the atmosphere is chilly and bitter.
As you probably know, Samsung recently released the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, plus the Galaxy Watch 7 and the maxed-out flagship dubbed Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Now, don't get me wrong, I'm not saying they're ugly or inferior.
Nothing can be further from the truth: the Galaxy Watch Ultra is amazing to me. I'm lucky (or rather – my wallet is lucky) to have just received yet another timepiece to add to my collection, so I won't be getting Samsung's latest watch.
The Buds 3 Pro, while inspired by Apple, are great on their own. I'm not alone in that, as my colleague Daniel pointed out recently:
However, this apparently doesn't fly with some Samsung executives. It's hard for me to imagine how they didn't get to see the products prior to their unveiling: they had plenty of time to do so in recent months.
Not only is the new edgy design of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a breath of fresh air in a sea of AirPods lookalikes, be they with stems instead of the bulbous Buds 2 shape, but they also offer one standout design feature, the Blade Lights. The sharp corners and silver metallic design stand in an even sharper contrast to Apple's white, neat, and minimalistic AirPods.
However, this apparently doesn't fly with some Samsung executives. It's hard for me to imagine how they didn't get to see the products prior to their unveiling: they had plenty of time to do so in recent months.
