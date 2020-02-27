T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android 5G

Samsung strips a Galaxy S20 Ultra to show the periscope and Verizon's 5G antennas

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 27, 2020, 3:24 AM

By many counts, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a groundbreaking phone that will be paving the industry's way for years to come. Samsung is very proud with it, and with a good reason. So proud, in fact, that it issued its first reverse disassembly video of a smartphone ever, in order to showcase what the phone looks like on the inside.

What you can see above is Samsung putting together a Galaxy S20 Ultra piece by piece, only stopping to emphasize the important parts like the breathtaking camera kit. We also get to see the giant 5000mAh battery, the 5G mmWave antennas that hook you up to Verizon and other US carriers' respective network sections, or the screeching chipset.

What we are grateful about is that we get to see the intriguing periscope zoom system which is pretty tiny for the giant magnification options it offers when combined with cropping and pixel-binning from the main sensor.

As you can see, there is also a beefy vapor chamber that keeps the whole thing cool under pressure, as both the 5G connectivity and the vast processing power inside the phone provide plenty of reasons to worry about keeping the temperature on the down low and dissipated. That's what the first phone with 16GB RAM is all about - specs excess.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Sam1ne
Reply

1. Sam1ne

Posts: 68; Member since: Apr 07, 2019

I just don't get why the design and color options of this thing are so understated.. Can't have everything I guess!

posted on 7 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless