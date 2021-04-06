Samsung makes revisions to the Android update schedule for some of its devices
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users had been receiving monthly security updates. But Samsung has been making changes to its update schedule (via AndroidPolice) and the 2018 flagship duo is now receiving security updates on a quarterly basis. Also getting downgraded are the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy M30; both will be updated twice a year, down from the previous four times a year. The Galaxy Tab S3, once Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet released in March 2017, is now bereft of support as far as security updates go.
On its security update webpage, Samsung states, "At Samsung, we take security and privacy issues very seriously and we are doing our best to respond as quickly as possible.
Securing your device and maintaining the trust you place in us is our top priority. And select devices launched in 2019 or later will be supported with firmware security updates for a minimum of four (4) years following their global launch...Monthly, quarterly and biannual firmware security updates will include patches for Android OS related security issues released by Google, as well as, patches for Samsung-specific security issues."
The Samsung devices that are still receiving monthly updates at the moment include the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A52 5G.
The most recent Android security update is dated April 2021 and it should be rolling out to your compatible Samsung device soon.