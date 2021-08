Samsung reveals new smartwatch chip, probably coming with the Galaxy Watch 4

For even more power efficiency, Samsung has included a Cortex-M55 processor specifically designed to take care of everything related to the always-on display. Thanks to this dedicated processor, none of the other components will have to turn on and power the whole screen for each quick glance.The SoC will also have a 4G LTE modem coupled with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to help with tracking speed, calculated distance, and elevation while on the move outside.Samsung has also clearly stated that the Exynos W920 will be powering the new wearable OS that Samsung built jointly with Google, and we will most likely see it soon in the upcoming Galaxy Watch model. We expect that the model in question will be the Galaxy Watch 4 that is set to be announced tomorrow.