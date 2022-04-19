Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list

Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list1
A couple of weeks after announcing its 2022 Galaxy A53 and A33 midrange and budget warriors, or releasing the A53 for sale in the US, Samsung finally has a dedicated product page for their new Exynos 1280 processor.
So far, we only had the chipset's details listed thanks to Samsung India which confirmed that it is indeed a "5nm octa-core processor with 2.4GHz and 2GHz clock frequency cores," pairing it with the respective handsets. The Galaxy A73 specs, on the other hand, reveal a Snapdragon 778 processor.
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs A53 5G vs A33 5G vs A23 vs Galaxy A13 specs
- Galaxy A73 5G: Snapdragon 778G, 6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 108MP(OIS)/12/5/5MP cameras
- Galaxy A53 5G: Exynos 1280 (5nm), 6.5″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 64MP(OIS)/12/5/5MP cameras
- Galaxy A33 5G: Exynos 1280 (5nm), 6.4″ FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 48MP(OIS)/8/5/2MP cameras
- Galaxy A23 5G: Snapdragon 680 4G, 6.4″ FHD+ 90Hz LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP(OIS)/5/2/2MP cameras
- Galaxy A13 5G: Exynos 850, 6.6″ FHD+ 60Hz LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP/5/2/2MP cameras
In fact, there aren't many Samsung Galaxy A53 vs Galaxy A52 specs differences, save for that mysterious new Samsung midrange processor with 5G modem that finally has a product page on Samsung's website. Unfortunately, the rumor that the 2022 A-series of midrangers - the bestselling Galaxy A53 and A73 series which typically offer a great price/performance ratio - will also come with an AMD GPU like the flagship Exynos 2200 in Galaxy S22, didn't materialize.
"Thanks to the Exynos 1280’s Valhall-based Arm Mali-G68 GPU, you don’t have to worry about spotty graphic performance spoiling your game," quips Samsung. "It is designed to support the best graphics in mobile gaming, and it has been optimized with Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) that offers better power consumption and battery life," it adds, shattering any hopes for a custom graphics subsystem.
As for the rest of the Exynos 1280 specs list, it includes all the bells and whistles of a fast modern chipset:
- 2.4GHz 2xCortex-A78 + 2GHz 6xCortex-A55 CPU
- Mali-G68 GPU
- AI Engine with NPU
- 5G NR Sub-6GHz 2.55Gbps (DL) / 1.28Gbps (UL)
- 5G NR mmWave 1.84Gbps (DL) / 0.92Gbps (UL)
- LTE Cat.18 6CC 1.2Gbps (DL) / Cat.18 2CC 200Mbps (UL)
- WiFi 802.11ac MIMO with Dual-band (2.4/5G)
- Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio Rx
- Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS
- Up to 108MP in single camera mode
- Single-camera 32MP @30fps
- 4K 30fps video encoding and decoding
- Full HD+@120Hz display support
