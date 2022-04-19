Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list

In fact, there aren't many Samsung Galaxy A53 vs Galaxy A52 specs differences, save for that mysterious new Samsung midrange processor with 5G modem that finally has a product page on Samsung's website. Unfortunately, the rumor that the 2022 A-series of midrangers - the bestselling Galaxy A53 and A73 series which typically offer a great price/performance ratio - will also come with an AMD GPU like the flagship Exynos 2200 in Galaxy S22 , didn't materialize.





" Thanks to the Exynos 1280’s Valhall-based Arm Mali-G68 GPU, you don’t have to worry about spotty graphic performance spoiling your game ," quips Samsung. " It is designed to support the best graphics in mobile gaming, and it has been optimized with Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) that offers better power consumption and battery life ," it adds, shattering any hopes for a custom graphics subsystem.





As for the rest of the Exynos 1280 specs list, it includes all the bells and whistles of a fast modern chipset:



