 Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Samsung

Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung finally reveals the Galaxy A73 and A53 Exynos 1280 chipset specs
A couple of weeks after announcing its 2022 Galaxy A53 and A33 midrange and budget warriors, or releasing the A53 for sale in the US, Samsung finally has a dedicated product page for their new Exynos 1280 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

UW Edition, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Awesome Black, New Line Required

$140 off (28%)
$360
$499 99
Buy at Verizon

So far, we only had the chipset's details listed thanks to Samsung India which confirmed that it is indeed a "5nm octa-core processor with 2.4GHz and 2GHz clock frequency cores," pairing it with the respective handsets. The Galaxy A73 specs, on the other hand, reveal a Snapdragon 778 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs A53 5G vs A33 5G vs A23 vs Galaxy A13 specs


  • Galaxy A73 5G: Snapdragon 778G, 6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 108MP(OIS)/12/5/5MP cameras
  • Galaxy A53 5G: Exynos 1280 (5nm), 6.5″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 64MP(OIS)/12/5/5MP cameras
  • Galaxy A33 5G: Exynos 1280 (5nm), 6.4″ FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 48MP(OIS)/8/5/2MP cameras
  • Galaxy A23 5G: Snapdragon 680 4G, 6.4″ FHD+ 90Hz LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP(OIS)/5/2/2MP cameras
  • Galaxy A13 5G: Exynos 850, 6.6″ FHD+ 60Hz LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP/5/2/2MP cameras

In fact, there aren't many Samsung Galaxy A53 vs Galaxy A52 specs differences, save for that mysterious new Samsung midrange processor with 5G modem that finally has a product page on Samsung's website. Unfortunately, the rumor that the 2022 A-series of midrangers - the bestselling Galaxy A53 and A73 series which typically offer a great price/performance ratio - will also come with an AMD GPU like the flagship Exynos 2200 in Galaxy S22, didn't materialize. 

"Thanks to the Exynos 1280’s Valhall-based Arm Mali-G68 GPU, you don’t have to worry about spotty graphic performance spoiling your game," quips Samsung. "It is designed to support the best graphics in mobile gaming, and it has been optimized with Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) that offers better power consumption and battery life," it adds, shattering any hopes for a custom graphics subsystem.

As for the rest of the Exynos 1280 specs list, it includes all the bells and whistles of a fast modern chipset:

  • 2.4GHz 2xCortex-A78 + 2GHz 6xCortex-A55 CPU
  • Mali-G68 GPU
  • AI Engine with NPU
  • 5G NR Sub-6GHz 2.55Gbps (DL) / 1.28Gbps (UL)
  • 5G NR mmWave 1.84Gbps (DL) / 0.92Gbps (UL)
  • LTE Cat.18 6CC 1.2Gbps (DL) / Cat.18 2CC 200Mbps (UL)
  • WiFi 802.11ac MIMO with Dual-band (2.4/5G)
  • Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio Rx
  • Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS
  • Up to 108MP in single camera mode
  • Single-camera 32MP @30fps
  • 4K 30fps video encoding and decoding
  • Full HD+@120Hz display support

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs
Review
9.0
$450 Special BestBuy $500 Samsung $450 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app
OnePlus 'properly' unveils Nord N20 5G mid-ranger ahead of its April 28 US release
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus 'properly' unveils Nord N20 5G mid-ranger ahead of its April 28 US release
Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not?
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not?
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
by Peter Kostadinov,  32
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Apple may equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with Lightning fast connector indeed
by Daniel Petrov,  4
Apple may equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with Lightning fast connector indeed
The mechanism behind the expected Edit Tweet feature - there is a catch
by Dzhoro Ivanov,  0
The mechanism behind the expected Edit Tweet feature - there is a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless