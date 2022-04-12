Samsung's new repair program could reduce costs by as much as 50%

Samsung recently announced a self-repair program for its phones and tablets, and the company is reportedly now considering using recycled parts for repairs.





Samsung said last month that it has teamed up with repair experts iFixit to make DIY repairs easier. The company will start by selling parts like display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+. Consumers interested in repairing their devices on their own will also get access to repair tools and step-by-step guides.





Business Korea Samsung also said that consumers will be able to return used parts to the company for responsible recycling and now areport says that the South Korean giant may introduce a recycled parts program in the first half of 2022.





Smartphones, especially flagship phones, can be pretty costly to repair. For instance, Galaxy S22's screen costs around $200 to repair and the phone itself goes for $800. I dropped my Essential phone when it was a few months old and since the high repair cost didn't feel justified, I instead upgraded to a new phone after some months and I think many others might have done the same.





Business Korea reports that under the new recycled parts program, the display repair cost will be half of what it is today. And of course, this will also be good for the environment.





The quality and the performance of the recycled components will be about as good as that of new parts, per the report. Even Samsung's top new phone Galaxy S22 features plastic from recycled fishing nets , so Samsung surely knows a thing or two about putting recycled components to good use.





Samsung's recent devices are eligible for up to four generations of Android OS upgrades, so it's reassuring that we won't have to buy a new phone ahead of time if the battery goes kaput or the display gets cracked.