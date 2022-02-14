 The Samsung quiz: test your Samsung Galaxy knowledge! - PhoneArena

Samsung

The Samsung quiz: test your Samsung Galaxy knowledge!

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung quiz: test your Samsung Galaxy knowledge!
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Well, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally out... out of the bag that is — we have all the details, but shipping will kick off on the 25th of February, so there's still some time.

Pre-orders, however, are indeed up and you can get yourself some pretty good discounts and bonuses. Samsung is currently running a pretty generous extended trade-in program and is offering a lot of freebies with its new devices. This extends to the Galaxy Tab S8 line, where you can land a free Keyboard Cover with your tablet if you pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Preorder the S22 Ultra w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $200 credit, and gifts

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Preorder the S22+ w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $150 credit, and gifts

Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

Preorder the S22 w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $100 credit, and gifts

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Preorder the Tab S8 Ultra w/ $50 exclusive bonus from PhoneArena, $250 credit, and gifts

Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

In any case, we thought it would be fun to celebrate the new Samsung Galaxy toys by testing your more general Samsung knowledge. Do you consider yourself well-versed in the Samsung phone lore? Well, let't test that - quiz below:




New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless