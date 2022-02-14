The Samsung quiz: test your Samsung Galaxy knowledge!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Pre-orders, however, are indeed up and you can get yourself some pretty good discounts and bonuses. Samsung is currently running a pretty generous extended trade-in program and is offering a lot of freebies with its new devices. This extends to the Galaxy Tab S8 line, where you can land a free Keyboard Cover with your tablet if you pre-order.









In any case, we thought it would be fun to celebrate the new Samsung Galaxy toys by testing your more general Samsung knowledge. Do you consider yourself well-versed in the Samsung phone lore? Well, let't test that - quiz below:









<section><h2>[COPY] Test your Samsung knowledge</h2><p><h3>Do you know your way around the Galaxy?</h3></p></section><section><h2><h2></h2><h2 dir="ltr">Which was the first Samsung product to support Samsung DeX?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2>Which was the first Samsung Galaxy S-model phone to come with an IP rating for water and dust resistance?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><h2 dir="ltr">“Over the Horizon” is the name of…</h2></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which was the first Samsung phone with a dual main camera?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>This is the logo of which Samsung product/service?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which Samsung phone is pictured here?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which audio company tunes the sound of Samsung phones and audio products?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><h2 dir="ltr">Which was the first Samsung smartphone to feature a curved display?</h2></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p dir="ltr">Which was the first 5G Samsung phone?</p><br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Samsung Certified Pre-Owned phones come with a warranty of…</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What do Certified Refurbished Samsung phones come with in the box?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>How do you pay for a Certified Refurbished Samsung phone?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Can you trade-in a phone when buying a Certified Refurbished Samsung phone?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p dir="ltr">What’s the maximum amount of built-in storage you can get with a Galaxy S22 Ultra?</p><br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Space Zoom on the Galaxy S22 Ultra lets you zoom up to...?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Vision Booster on the Galaxy S22 series is…</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which Galaxy S22 model comes with an S Pen?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>How many REAR cameras do you get with the Galaxy S22 Ultra?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What are the name and version of Samsung’s interface running on the Galaxy S22 series?</h2></h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Oof, not deep into the Samsung lore, are you?</strong></h2></h2><p>That's fine, as long as you had fun and learned something new here! </p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Not bad, not great...</strong></h2></h3><p>Hey, not everyone is a complete Samsung brainiac from the get-go. Had fun? Learned something new? We sure hope so!</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Heyyyy, not bad!</strong></h2></h3><p>Seems like you know more than a thing or two about the smartphone world!</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Samsung fan detected!</strong></h2></h3><p>Looks like you are pretty sharp on your Samsung knowledge!</p></section>

Well, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally out... out of the bag that is — we have all the details, but shipping will kick off on the 25th of February, so there's still some time.