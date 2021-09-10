Samsung's RAM Plus feature adds virtual memory to a 5G Galaxy handset

Samsung's RAM Plus feature adds virtual memory to a 5G Galaxy handset2
An update pushed out by Samsung adds a new feature called RAM Plus to the Galaxy A52s 5G. The update adds 4GB of virtual memory to the phone by using part of the phone's internal ROM storage as RAM. This is the same technology that ZTE used to increase the memory on the Axon 30 from 8GB to 20GB making it the first Android phone to carry that much memory.
The Galaxy A52s 5G is exactly the same as the Galaxy A52 5G but with a more powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood. The original model was powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Galaxy A52s 5G features a Gorilla Glass 5 protected 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced animations. The screen updates 120 times each second and carries a 20:9 aspect ratio.
A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on and it can fast-charge at 25W. The phone is rated IP67 allowing it to be submerged in water at a depth of 3.28 feet for as long as 30 minutes and escape unscathed. The device has four color options: black, mint, violet, and white.