Samsung opens reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold 3







As noted by Droid-Life , to promote the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on its reservations site, Samsung posted some quotes about the current iteration of the foldable that were lifted from social media apps. For example, Twitter subscriber BowzerJoe wrote, "I never want a normal phone again." That is a positive, bullish comment about the device.





Then there is this comment written by Reddit user flamo-damo which says, "This is the worst phone I’ve owned. People are always bothering me about it." If you were to take the quote at face value, you might not understand why Samsung would consider it to be a positive comment about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . "This is the worst phone I've owned" is not a positive statement from a device owner that you share when trying to get the public to buy your new phone.





But it is the rest of the statement that makes the comment potentially persuasive. That line, "People are always bothering me about it," would seem to indicate that those who carry a Galaxy Z Fold 2 become the center of attention because of the device's foldable design.





Based on rumored specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will open up to deliver a 7.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the exterior Super AMOLED screen will measure 6.2 -inches. The foldable will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of Memory and 256GB of storage. A triple camera setup in the back could include a 12MP Autofocus camera, a 12MP Telephoto camera, and a 12MP Ultra-wide snapper.





The 16MP selfie camera will be placed under the screen, and the whole shebang is expected to be powered by a 4380mAh battery. If you are seriously considering the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you might want to make a reservation. Since the reservation is non-binding and no money changes hands, you can decide anytime that you don't want to pre-order the handset and you won't be penalized.

