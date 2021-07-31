Samsung opens reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung opens reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold 30
In advance of August 11th's Samsung Unpacked event, which should lead to the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung put up a website allowing consumers to reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 3. Those who make a reservation receive up to $100 more for an online trade-in, a free first year of Samsung Care+ valued at as much as $155, and a special offer that can be used for Galaxy products during the pre-order period.
Then there is this comment written by Reddit user flamo-damo which says, "This is the worst phone I’ve owned. People are always bothering me about it." If you were to take the quote at face value, you might not understand why Samsung would consider it to be a positive comment about the Galaxy Z Fold 2. "This is the worst phone I've owned" is not a positive statement from a device owner that you share when trying to get the public to buy your new phone.
But it is the rest of the statement that makes the comment potentially persuasive. That line, "People are always bothering me about it," would seem to indicate that those who carry a Galaxy Z Fold 2 become the center of attention because of the device's foldable design.
The 16MP selfie camera will be placed under the screen, and the whole shebang is expected to be powered by a 4380mAh battery. If you are seriously considering the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you might want to make a reservation. Since the reservation is non-binding and no money changes hands, you can decide anytime that you don't want to pre-order the handset and you won't be penalized.