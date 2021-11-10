Samsung doesn’t miss a beat on poking fun at Apple’s $19 cleaning cloth

Samsung doesn’t miss a beat on poking fun at Apple’s $19 cleaning cloth0
Samsung has reportedly given away a whole bunch of free polishing cloths to Samsung phone owners in Germany. This information comes thanks to the Dutch blog Galaxy Club, which states that owners could request a “velvety soft cleaning cloth” through the company’s Members app.
Suffice to say, Samsung paints itself in a much more generous picture compared to Apple’s premium Polishing Cloth, which goes for $19. Not to mention that most of those who ordered it will have to wait until 2022 because of stock shortages.
What remains to be seen is how the Samsung cloth compares to that of Apple. For now, we have no information on its look and feel, but hey—whatever it is, it’s free! Now Samsung just has to do that on a bigger scale, and that would be a proper display of altruism and customer care.