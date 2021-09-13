Samsung patents new swim-oriented Galaxy Buds with waterproof design

Samsung patents new swim-oriented Galaxy Buds with waterproof design1
Spotted by LetGoDigital, the South Korean tech giant has patented a new waterproof design for its true wireless Galaxy Buds that gives you the option to use them underwater.
The Galaxy Buds Pro and the more recently released Galaxy Buds 2 both have an IPX7 rating, meaning they can withstand being submerged up to 1m in clean water for a maximum of 30 minutes. This is the best that Samsung can offer when it comes to any type of water protection.
Waterproof Galaxy Buds concept
The patent describes and showcases a neckband connecting two true wireless earbuds. The earbuds themselves have several integrated microphones, sensors, and a two-way speaker. Similar to the Galaxy Buds Plus, touch controls are also included here.
The magic here resides in the aforementioned neckband, which is presented as a hollow flexible tube and is what transforms the otherwise normal earbuds into waterproofed ones.
Who could this be targeted at?
Now, don’t get me wrong, I love the idea! But I have to admit that I find it difficult to see the usefulness of such a product. First of all, how many people do you know that would like to listen to music while swimming? I imagine not many will find that idea appealing.
Yes, you can make the argument that the product is targeting athletes that want to track their progress, but I would argue that smartwatches are a better solution for that. Having something around your neck while training in/underwater seems counterintuitive.
Having said all of that, Samsung is famous for its dominating number of patents, with only a small percentage of them actually reaching the development stage. So, suffice to say, it is unclear whether this idea will come to fruition.