Samsung patents new swim-oriented Galaxy Buds with waterproof design

Who could this be targeted at?

The magic here resides in the aforementioned neckband, which is presented as a hollow flexible tube and is what transforms the otherwise normal earbuds into waterproofed ones.The best part about the design is that it allows wireless communication to remain possible. In other words, opening up the possibility for taking real-time measurements for the user to access, such as calories, momentum, speed, and more.Now, don’t get me wrong, I love the idea! But I have to admit that I find it difficult to see the usefulness of such a product. First of all, how many people do you know that would like to listen to music while swimming? I imagine not many will find that idea appealing.Yes, you can make the argument that the product is targeting athletes that want to track their progress, but I would argue that smartwatches are a better solution for that. Having something around your neck while training in/underwater seems counterintuitive.Having said all of that, Samsung is famous for its dominating number of patents, with only a small percentage of them actually reaching the development stage. So, suffice to say, it is unclear whether this idea will come to fruition.