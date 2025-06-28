Samsung looks at its past to test future feature for Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung has recently filed for a patent on a display interface on the edge of a phone that looks like a future Galaxy Z Flip model. The application for the patent was submitted to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). The patent was spotted by 91mobiles and shows a "battery level graphical user interface" on a foldable clamshell flip-style phone.





There is a slight curve to the top frame of the flip phone and the interface will remind you of Samsung's curved display phones of the past. The Galaxy Note Edge was launched in 2014 with a curved edge on one side.





The illustration included in the patent shows what appears to be an indicator revealing how much battery life remains on the phone. To make it easier for the user to check out the status of the phone's battery, a line made up of a solid color representing the battery percentage remaining on the phone runs up the curved display. At the bottom is the numerical equivalent of the battery percentage remaining.











For example, with 90% battery life remaining the illustration in the patent shows a blue line running up the curved display taking up 90% of the complete line. The remaining 10% is in black indicating the percentage of the battery that has been used. The black color will always represent the percentage of the battery consumed while the other color gives you a quick idea about the status of the battery.

With 90% battery life remaining, that line is blue indicating that your clamshell flipper has plenty of battery life left. At 50%, the line is in gold, and with 10% battery life remaining that line is in red which is supposed to be like a "red alert" warning.







The patent illustration also shows that the bottom of the phone features a USB-C port for charging and data transfers and there are dual speaker grilles. The patent also shows the edge-to-edge cover display and the dual cameras. The device shown in the patent application certainly resembles a Galaxy Z Flip model.







Just because Samsung filed this patent application it doesn't mean that we will definitely see a curved display clamshell foldable with a "battery level graphical user interface." If Samsung does decide to go ahead and add this feature to the Galaxy Z Flip, it wouldn't be on this year's model and would probably debut in 2026 at the earliest.

