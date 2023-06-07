Samsung One UI Watch 5 Beta Program now open for Galaxy Watch 4 and 5





The beta program is available for all users in the U.S. and South Korea. However, to try it out, users will need to sign up through the Samsung Members app and tap on the banner inside to continue.





The availability was first spotted by a user in the Samsung Galaxy Watch community and posted there with the screenshots below. The thread is being updated continuously with users reporting back with any bugs found while installing or trying out the beta.









So far, what we know about One UI Watch 5 is that it will bring several improvements such as improved sleep coaching, better SOS functionality, personalized heart rate zone, universal gestures, better timer support, and the ability to set wallpapers from a photo album. This is all in addition to the rumored return of the rotating bezel and the extensive changelog pictured below.









If you own a Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 and would like to try out the beta, you can do so by opening the Samsung Members app and tap on the One UI Watch 5 beta card, which should appear right on the homepage. Once you find the version of the app that is compatible with your watch, scroll down and tap on the "Join now" button. Once you've signed up, you can then head on to the Galaxy Wearable app, select the watch you are using, go into Settings, and tap on the Watch software update button to proceed with the download. The update is quite large at approximately 1.7 GB, so it is recommended that your watch has plenty of battery before proceeding with the install.