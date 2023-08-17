Top Samsung official says a foldable Galaxy tablet is coming... at some point

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

TM Roh is convinced Galaxy foldable tablets will happen
Alright, at this point we can safely say that foldable phones are here to stay. The not-so-new form factor has been steadily gaining mainstream popularity throughout the last few years, with the latest additions being Google's Pixel Fold (the company's first foldable phone) and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Of course, it is Samsung that first entered the foldable phone game back in 2019, so it kind of has a head start in one way or another. Since its Z Fold and Z Flip series are so popular now, does that mean we can expect a Galaxy Z Tab? According to the head of Samsung's Mobile eXperience Business, T.M. Roh, foldable tablets are coming our way sooner or later, and we should fully expect them to.

From the interview that The Independent carried out with T.M. Roh, it was clear that Samsung is not only thinking about, but most likely already working on foldable Galaxy tablets. Apparently the company is investing heavily in the tech that would be required to make the product enjoyable and easy to use.

The Samsung official even says that once the company can provide "meaningful innovation to consumers" it will introduce its first generation of what we assume would be a foldable Galaxy Tab. He also stated that this form factor would reach larger devices such as laptops, although that seems a bit farther into the future.

When would we see the first foldable tablet though? Well, there were some rumors that we would see a Galaxy Z Fold Tab in 2022, but that obviously didn't happen. The hope was it would be announced during this years Galaxy Unpacked event, but we were once again left with a bit of a disappointment. With these words from Mr. T.M. Roh, however, things are looking hopeful for next year.

