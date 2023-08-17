Top Samsung official says a foldable Galaxy tablet is coming... at some point

foldable phone





Of course, it is Samsung that first entered the foldable phone game back in 2019, so it kind of has a head start in one way or another. Since its Z Fold and Z Flip series are so popular now, does that mean we can expect a Galaxy Z Tab? According to the head of Samsung's Mobile eXperience Business, T.M. Roh, foldable tablets are coming our way sooner or later, and we should fully expect them to.





The Independent From the interview thatcarried out with T.M. Roh, it was clear that Samsung is not only thinking about, but most likely already working on foldable Galaxy tablets. Apparently the company is investing heavily in the tech that would be required to make the product enjoyable and easy to use.





The Samsung official even says that once the company can provide "meaningful innovation to consumers" it will introduce its first generation of what we assume would be a foldable Galaxy Tab. He also stated that this form factor would reach larger devices such as laptops, although that seems a bit farther into the future.



