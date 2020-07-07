Samsung is preparing yet another tablet with a flagship chip... from 2018
In addition to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, which have been widely expected to see daylight around the same time as the Galaxy Note 20 duo for several months now, Samsung is purportedly working on another Android slate carrying the SM-T575 model number as well.
That means the as-yet-unnamed device is likely to sport an 8.4-inch (or smaller) display, while also packing an Exynos 9810 processor and 4 gigs of RAM, according to a preliminary benchmarking file from May that went largely unnoticed until today.
The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) only comes with a 3GB memory count, mind you, while the Exynos 9810 SoC should easily outpace the raw speed delivered by the Exynos 7904 found under the hood of Samsung's latest compact mid-end slate. Although fairly old, having made its commercial debut inside the Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones back in 2018, the 9810 chipset could even outperform the 9611 powering the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
That probably means the SM-T575 will end up costing a little more than the Tab A 8.4 (2020), which starts at $240 with built-in cellular connectivity. Unfortunately, we can't even try to guess when Samsung might be planning to unveil this thing, although something tells us it won't arrive alongside the aforementioned high-end Tab S7 duo.